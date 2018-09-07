Vascular Specialists Palm Vascular Centers Launches their New and Easy-to-Navigate Website

The New Website Features Information about the Many Medical Services that are Offered at Palm Vascular Centers

To check out the new site and learn more about Palm Vascular Centers and the services that they offer their valued patients, please visit http://www.palmvascular.com/about/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the team of experienced and caring vascular specialists at Palm Vascular Centers strive to offer as much information as they can about their medical services to their valued patients. Now, thanks to the new website, more people than ever can read about Palm Vascular Centers and learn about their medical services, as well as about the talented team of physicians who work there.

The new site also features an educational blog filled with in-depth and educational articles; the blog is already extremely popular with visitors to the website, the spokesperson noted.

"Palm Vascular Centers specializes in the care of vascular disease using innovative approaches that rely on safe and effective minimally invasive techniques," the spokesperson noted, adding that they are proud to offer the latest treatments for peripheral arterial disease (PAD), pain management, and comprehensive dialysis access procedures and care, as well as a range of other medical services.

"Our dedication to our patients, expertise, and state-of-the-art facility allow us to provide a level of service that is unparalleled in the Miami-Dade and Broward County areas."

In addition, the spokesperson noted, the physicians and staff at Palm Vascular Centers pride themselves on taking care of their patients as if they were their own family. They want everybody who comes in for treatment to feel comfortable and safe knowing that they or their loved ones are in the hands of highly experienced, knowledgeable physicians and caring medical staff.

"Under the direction of our Medical Director, Michael A. Rogoff, MD, our physicians are interventional cardiologists, and interventional radiologists who are experts in their fields," the spokesperson noted.

About Palm Vascular Centers:

At Palm Vascular Centers, they offer a range of safe, minimally invasive, and effective techniques and treatments for vascular disease. Their state-of-the-art outpatient facilities offer both the latest technology for vascular care and a safe, comfortable, and private environment for their patients. Their highly skilled and experienced interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and their supporting medical staff provide the highest level of care to their patients. For more information, please visit http://www.palmvascular.com/.

