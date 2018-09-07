Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vascular Specialists Palm Vascular Centers Launches their New and Easy-to-Navigate Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

The New Website Features Information about the Many Medical Services that are Offered at Palm Vascular Centers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2018 /? The founders of Palm Vascular Centers are pleased to announce the launch of their new and more user-friendly website.

To check out the new site and learn more about Palm Vascular Centers and the services that they offer their valued patients, please visit http://www.palmvascular.com/about/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511510/ecae6f44-06ee-4dec-ada9-fc4acabe8768.png


As a company spokesperson noted, the team of experienced and caring vascular specialists at Palm Vascular Centers strive to offer as much information as they can about their medical services to their valued patients. Now, thanks to the new website, more people than ever can read about Palm Vascular Centers and learn about their medical services, as well as about the talented team of physicians who work there.

The new site also features an educational blog filled with in-depth and educational articles; the blog is already extremely popular with visitors to the website, the spokesperson noted.

"Palm Vascular Centers specializes in the care of vascular disease using innovative approaches that rely on safe and effective minimally invasive techniques," the spokesperson noted, adding that they are proud to offer the latest treatments for peripheral arterial disease (PAD), pain management, and comprehensive dialysis access procedures and care, as well as a range of other medical services.

"Our dedication to our patients, expertise, and state-of-the-art facility allow us to provide a level of service that is unparalleled in the Miami-Dade and Broward County areas."

In addition, the spokesperson noted, the physicians and staff at Palm Vascular Centers pride themselves on taking care of their patients as if they were their own family. They want everybody who comes in for treatment to feel comfortable and safe knowing that they or their loved ones are in the hands of highly experienced, knowledgeable physicians and caring medical staff.

"Under the direction of our Medical Director, Michael A. Rogoff, MD, our physicians are interventional cardiologists, and interventional radiologists who are experts in their fields," the spokesperson noted.

About Palm Vascular Centers:

At Palm Vascular Centers, they offer a range of safe, minimally invasive, and effective techniques and treatments for vascular disease. Their state-of-the-art outpatient facilities offer both the latest technology for vascular care and a safe, comfortable, and private environment for their patients. Their highly skilled and experienced interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and their supporting medical staff provide the highest level of care to their patients. For more information, please visit http://www.palmvascular.com/.

Contact:

Eric Rogers

info@palmvascular.com

(954) 800-2565

SOURCE: Palm Vascular Centers

https://www.accesswire.com/511510/Vascular-Specialists-Palm-Vascular-Centers-Launches-their-New-and-Easy-to-Navigate-Website

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pNEDBANK : Expropriation without compensation could 'trigger classical banking crisis' - Nedbank
AQ
01:38pEXXON MOBIL : Premier hopes U.S. firms will boost China investment - state TV
RE
01:37pPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : pays tribute to the martyrs, Ghazis and decorated heroes of Pakistan's Armed Forces on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan - Press Release issued by Pakistan International Airlines
AQ
01:37pUNITED BANK : JCR-VIS finalizes AA+ rating to Basel 3 compliant additional Tier 1 instrument by United Bank Limited - Press Release issued by JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited
AQ
01:37pPETROCHINA : Oil giants' profits soar on crude price rebound
AQ
01:37pPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Market Position on 06-09-2018 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
01:37pBANK ALFALAH : JS Securities Limited - Morning Briefing
AQ
01:37pTCL : sets up AI research center in Poland
AQ
01:37pCLIMATE CHANGE : China launches new marine satellite
AQ
01:37pMARS ONE VENTURES : How tech will support life on Mars
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways apologises after ..
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
5PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Playtech offloads Plus500 stake for $228 mln ahead of Italy buy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.