VaultTel LLC : Announces the Launch of VaultTel Software and Chip Card to Store Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets Securely on Mobile Phones

Today, the company introduced the VaultTel solution in the U.S., and
will immediately expand use to European countries through their United
Kingdom company.
VaultTel combines a secure software solution (VaultTel App) and
a VaultTel card (Chip) to store Cryptocurrency and digital assets within
mobile phones using biometric authentication & state-of-the-art
encryption.
The VaultTel Card, is a chip that goes on the SIM CARD tray of mobile
phones (dual SIM) or accessory (like a dongle) for iPhones.
VaultTel allows users to store and access their Private Cryptocurrency
Key more securely than its competitors as it offers the following:
• Biometric Authentication is needed to access the wallet
passcode and wallet;
• Device Locks access to wallet down to a particular
device. Device identifier is stored on the chip (this is an optional
feature);
• GeoLock, locks access to wallet down to a Geo fence. The
Geo fence is stored on the chip (as an optional feature);
• Data is stored on the chip using AES 512 which is a military
grade encryption.
VaultTel is the only cryptocurrency storage solution designed for mobile
phones. Other products available on the market, such as Ledger and
Trezor Wallet, utilize an external device with a micro USB connection.
They only work on laptops and desktops while our solution was developed
to work on mobile phones (Android with dual SIM tray or iPhones).
VaultTel also protects the private keys (i.e., seed) of the wallet
with a passphrase.
VaultTel is implemented with the latest Bitcoin standards. This includes
using a BIP39 seed and BIP44 HD Wallets (BIP: Bitcoin Improvement
Proposal).
CEO, Isaac Daniel says, “VaultTel’s multi-actor authentication security
designed for cryptocurrency storage on mobile phones is the first of its
kind and that really sets us apart.”
