Vaultbank : Partners With Kingdom Trust for Qualified Custodial Services for Crypto Assets

Vaultbank
has partnered with Kingdom
Trust to provide a qualified custodial solution for digital assets.
Vaultbank has built a digital asset platform allowing for the
tokenization of real assets and financial instruments. The Kingdom
Trust-Vaultbank partnership allows our customers to have institutional
grade custody and reporting.
Kingdom Trust brings its expertise in custodial services to the
Vaultbank platform with end-to-end capability to secure digital
currencies with the highest levels of transparency, accountability and
compliance.
Matt Jennings, Kingdom Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, states, “Kingdom
Trust’s relationship with Vaultbank will catapult our custody platform
for digital assets, giving investors access to regulated qualified
custody solutions for digital currencies and tokenized securities
through one streamlined platform.”
The Vaultbank Platform is currently in beta testing, and a tiered global
rollout is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2018. Prospective
users are invited to join the waitlist on Vaultbank’s homepage at www.vaultbank.io.
Aaron Travis, Vaultbank’s Chief Operating Officer, states, “By
partnering with Kingdom Trust we have created a cryptocurrency exchange
with a secure, compliant, and innovative custody solution that will
safeguard our users’ assets and further distinguish Vaultbank and
Kingdom Trust as leaders in building a regulatory compliant ecosystem
for tokenizing securities.”
ABOUT VAULTBANK
Vaultbank is a FinTech company innovating the convergence of two worlds
- traditional investments and digital assets. Vaultbank utilizes
blockchain technology to create, issue and trade financial instruments
through a single platform. By providing the next generation suite of
financial services, Vaultbank will allow for the buying, selling, and
spending of cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities, and traditional
equities on web-based and mobile platforms.
For more information visit: https://vaultbank.io
The Vaultbank Platform
The Vaultbank Platform intends to be one of the first platforms to
compliantly facilitate the global trading of both utility and security
tokens. Vaultbank has been working with regulatory agencies and other
governmental bodies to acquire necessary licenses and comply with strict
KYC/AML, FATCA and accreditation requirements in jurisdictions all over
the world.
The VB Token
Vaultbank intends to generate profits and distribute dividends to VB
Token holders. The VB Tokens represent partial ownership stakes in
Vaultbank and its VB Fund and are backed by non-voting shares of
Vaultbank held in equitable trust.
The Vaultbank Board of Directors
The Vaultbank Board of Directors includes former BlackRock CIO Ken
Kroner, Founder Austin Trombley, former Third Point Capital Partner Keri
Findley, former MasterCard Head of Digital Commerce (MEA) Aaron Oliver,
and Gyft co-founder CJ MacDonald.
Disclaimer: Vaultbank refers to a group of companies that
includes Vaultbanc Ltd., a Singapore public company limited by shares,
and certain of its affiliates. This press release is neither an offer to
sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United
States or elsewhere. Some of the statements in this press release may
constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking
statements are statements that are not historical facts. These
statements include those relating to our expectations, estimates and
intentions regarding our business and our industry, and are generally
identified by the words “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” believes,”
“plans,” “will be” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned
that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and
uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally
beyond our control. Other than as required by law, Vaultbank does not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statements. Vaultbank is not a bank as defined under the Banking Act of
1933 or any other applicable law in the United States, Singapore or
elsewhere.
