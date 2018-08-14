Vaultbank : Partners With Kingdom Trust for Qualified Custodial Services for Crypto Assets

Vaultbank has partnered with Kingdom Trust to provide a qualified custodial solution for digital assets. Vaultbank has built a digital asset platform allowing for the tokenization of real assets and financial instruments. The Kingdom Trust-Vaultbank partnership allows our customers to have institutional grade custody and reporting.

Kingdom Trust brings its expertise in custodial services to the Vaultbank platform with end-to-end capability to secure digital currencies with the highest levels of transparency, accountability and compliance.

Matt Jennings, Kingdom Trust’s Chief Executive Officer, states, “Kingdom Trust’s relationship with Vaultbank will catapult our custody platform for digital assets, giving investors access to regulated qualified custody solutions for digital currencies and tokenized securities through one streamlined platform.”

The Vaultbank Platform is currently in beta testing, and a tiered global rollout is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2018. Prospective users are invited to join the waitlist on Vaultbank’s homepage at www.vaultbank.io.

Aaron Travis, Vaultbank’s Chief Operating Officer, states, “By partnering with Kingdom Trust we have created a cryptocurrency exchange with a secure, compliant, and innovative custody solution that will safeguard our users’ assets and further distinguish Vaultbank and Kingdom Trust as leaders in building a regulatory compliant ecosystem for tokenizing securities.”

Vaultbank has been working with regulatory agencies and other governmental bodies to acquire necessary licenses and comply with strict requirements in jurisdictions all over the world.

ABOUT VAULTBANK

Vaultbank is a FinTech company innovating the convergence of two worlds - traditional investments and digital assets. Vaultbank utilizes blockchain technology to create, issue and trade financial instruments through a single platform. By providing the next generation suite of financial services, Vaultbank will allow for the buying, selling, and spending of cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities, and traditional equities on web-based and mobile platforms.

The Vaultbank Platform

The Vaultbank Platform intends to be one of the first platforms to compliantly facilitate the global trading of both utility and security tokens. Vaultbank has been working with regulatory agencies and other governmental bodies to acquire necessary licenses and comply with strict KYC/AML, FATCA and accreditation requirements in jurisdictions all over the world.

The VB Token

Vaultbank intends to generate profits and distribute dividends to VB Token holders. The VB Tokens represent partial ownership stakes in Vaultbank and its VB Fund and are backed by non-voting shares of Vaultbank held in equitable trust.

The Vaultbank Board of Directors

The Vaultbank Board of Directors includes former BlackRock CIO Ken Kroner, Founder Austin Trombley, former Third Point Capital Partner Keri Findley, former MasterCard Head of Digital Commerce (MEA) Aaron Oliver, and Gyft co-founder CJ MacDonald.

Disclaimer: Vaultbank refers to a group of companies that includes Vaultbanc Ltd., a Singapore public company limited by shares, and certain of its affiliates. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere. Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include those relating to our expectations, estimates and intentions regarding our business and our industry, and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” believes,” “plans,” “will be” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Other than as required by law, Vaultbank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Vaultbank is not a bank as defined under the Banking Act of 1933 or any other applicable law in the United States, Singapore or elsewhere.

