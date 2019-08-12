Log in
Vcinity Turns the Cloud Upside Down With Its New Software Only Ultimate X Product

08/12/2019 | 08:34am EDT

Vcinity, Inc., the only company that enables applications to access data over vast geographical distances with local performance, today announced the expansion of the Ultimate XTM (ULT X) product line with the addition of the software only product: ULT X-1000v. The new ULT X-1000v product can be deployed in virtual environments and is especially suited for remote, edge and private, public or hybrid cloud applications.

With the addition of the ULT X-1000v product, the Vcinity ULT X product line provides a scalable platform from sub-1Gbps to 100Gbps+ to run enterprise applications using data from anywhere. The ULT X-1000v supports:

  • Installation on a VM running on-premise or in the cloud.
  • Bringing functionality of Vcinity’s turnkey hardware/software ULT X-1000 and ULT X-1000e products to virtual environments.
  • Throughputs up to 1Gbps per VM or 10Gbps per VM instance with hardware acceleration (FPGA).
  • KVM, VMware ESXi, bare metal, AWS EC2 VM, and AWS F1 versions available for deployments at the end of Q3, 2019. Other versions including Microsoft Hyper-V, Xen will follow later this year.

“We are delighted to offer our new ULT X-1000v software only product to our key partners and customers,” said Russel Davis, COO at Vcinity Inc. “With unprecedented performance and flexibility to access data across distance, Vcinity continues to innovate and give our customers the capability to manage and operate on data in ways not previously possible. In today’s reverse-cloud models, ULT X empowers customers to fully leverage the elastic, scalable compute of the cloud while retaining control of their data, which improves data security and minimizes the costs of data egress.”

USES AND BENEFITS

With this new addition, the ULT X product family can be deployed within any geographically dispersed enterprise environment with remote offices and users. Specific use cases for ULT X solutions exist within:

  • Media and entertainment
  • Engineering design
  • Oil and gas
  • Financial services
  • Healthcare
  • High Performance Computing
  • Government

Unparalleled Accessibility

  • Transparent reachability for a remote user into large datasets anywhere, whether in the cloud or located in an enterprise data center thousands of miles away
  • Processing or editing of data remotely by keeping it in-place without downloading, copying, pre-caching, pre-staging or having to wait for a data transfer to complete
  • Transfer of data only when required for transfer-based workflows (e.g., backup, cloud ingress or egress) and certain application scenarios (e.g., AI/analytics)

Cost Savings and Control

  • 50-86% reduction in secondary data copies resulting in substantial cost savings
  • Efficient access for local and remote collaboration ensuring better control and security of valuable data assets
  • Zero data loss (RPO) with near-zero downtime (RTO)

Efficient and Transparent

  • 5–44x faster data replication across any distance without needing any pre-processing
  • 12x improvement in data migration into and out of data centers, colo or multi-clouds
  • No application rewrite – Seamless integration into current automated workflows
  • No client software – Ease of operation and maintenance
  • File shares with industry-standard interfaces – Easy integration into existing IT infrastructures

Contact sales@vcinity.io for ordering and additional information.

ABOUT VCINITY, INC.

Vcinity, Inc. enables global enterprises to turn their data into a strategic advantage through unbounded access to data anywhere, anytime. With our patented Ultimate AccessTM solutions, enterprises can make leaps forward in digital transformation, business agility, productivity, revenue and operational scalability and efficiency. Information about Vcinity can be found at https://vcinity.io/.


© Business Wire 2019
