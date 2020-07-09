Vecna Robotics : Recognized for Excellence in Robotics, Supply Chain and Logistics Automaton

Leader in Autonomous Mobile Robots and Workflow Orchestration Recognized by MIT Startup Exchange, Robotics Business Review and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Vecna Robotics, the autonomous mobile robot and workflow orchestration company, today announced it has been recognized as the recipient of three industry accolades. The company has been inducted into the Spring 2020 MIT STEX25 startup accelerator cohort, named an RBR50 Robotics Innovations Award winner by Robotics Business Review and recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as one of the 100 Top Supply Chain Projects of 2020 for its work with Milton CAT. These industry awards highlight the most innovative U.S. startups, leading robotics organizations and the most successful real-world supply chain use-cases.

“This has been a historic year for Vecna Robotics,” said Daniel Theobald, founder and CEO, Vecna Robotics. “We kicked off 2020 with a strong Series B financing round that helped accelerate our vision and product strategy that we’ll continue executing on for the remainder of the year and beyond. These awards validate the commitment we’ve made to building world-class robotic platforms and orchestration software that helps businesses streamline their logistics operations. A special thank you to each organization for their recognition, and to the Vecna Robotics team for their hard work and dedication.”

Spring 2020 STEX25 Cohort

In May, Vecna Robotics was inducted to the Spring 2020 STEX25 cohort. STEX25 is a startup accelerator run by MIT Startup Exchange featuring 25 "industry-ready" startups. MIT Startup Exchange adds startups to STEX25 on a quarterly basis and selects from more than 1,800 MIT-connected startups.

RBR50 Robotics Innovations Award

Robotics Business Review named Vecna Robotics a winner in its annual RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards, which recognizes and celebrates forward-thinking companies and the original, impactful solutions they have created. This is the eighth time in the past ten years Vecna Robotics has won this award.

"Vecna Robotics has been a leader in automated pallet jacks, conveyors, and tuggers," said Eugene Demaitre, senior editor, The Robot Report. "This past year, the company’s Pivotal AI-based orchestration engine has coordinated tasks for both people and mobile robots, reportedly helping one of the world's largest shipping companies double throughput. Such practical innovations are precisely what the RBR50 awards honor."

SDCE 100

Each year, Supply & Demand Chain Executive issues its SDCE 100, which spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to enterprises across a range of supply chain functions. This year, Vecna Robotics was recognized for its innovative warehouse automation solutions deployed at Milton CAT. With the help of Vecna Robotics autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), Milton CAT was able to reduce non-value added travel by 50%, improve fulfillment speed, and minimize delays.

“From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief, Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Vecna Robotics helps some of the largest distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing organizations, such as Medline, GEODIS, FedEx Ground, DHL Supply Chain, and Milton CAT, streamline their materials handling and logistics operations.

About Vecna Robotics

Vecna Robotics is the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) company that helps distribution, warehousing, and manufacturing organizations streamline their materials handling and logistics operations. Pivotal™, the company’s proprietary orchestration engine, integrates with existing warehouse management systems for a coordinated approach that maximizes throughput, operational efficiency, and human and robot collaboration. Vecna Robotics’ robots are backed with 24/7 US-based live support and proactive monitoring for an industry-leading 99%+ uptime. For more information, visit www.vecnarobotics.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005592/en/