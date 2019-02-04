Vector Capital : Completes Acquisition of Aspect Software

Vector Capital, a leading private equity firm specializing in
transformational investments in established technology businesses, today
announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Aspect
Software, Inc. (“Aspect”), a leading provider of fully integrated
customer engagement, workforce optimization, and self-service
omni-channel solutions.
In connection with the closing, Patrick Dennis, Operating Executive at
Vector Capital, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of
Aspect, and Chris DeBiase has been named Chief Financial Officer.
As an Operating Executive at Vector Capital, Mr. Dennis led the Aspect
acquisition process alongside Vector’s investment team. He has a
twenty-year track record of leadership in the technology sector,
including serving as President and CEO of Guidance Software and has held
senior executive roles at EMC and Oracle.
Mr. DeBiase brings 20 years of software and technology industry
experience to Aspect, having served as a CFO for a number of private
equity-owned software companies. He most recently served as CFO of
Vertafore and prior to that served as CFO at Vector Capital-owned Corel
Corporation.
“We are pleased to complete this acquisition and welcome Patrick and
Chris to the team,” said Andy Fishman, Managing Director at Vector
Capital. “We look forward to supporting management on the tremendous
opportunity in the growing customer engagement and call center space.”
Jefferies LLC and DCS Advisory served as Aspect’s financial advisors.
Aspect’s legal counsel was Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Vector
Capital’s legal counsel was Paul Hastings LLP.
About Vector Capital
Vector Capital is a leading global private equity firm specializing in
transformational investments in established technology businesses. With
more than $4 billion of capital under management, Vector actively
partners with management teams to devise and execute new financial and
business strategies that materially improve the competitive standing of
businesses and enhance value for employees, customers, and all
stakeholders. For more information, visit http://www.vectorcapital.com.
About Aspect
Aspect helps enterprises break down the walls between people, processes,
systems and data sources, allowing organizations to unite around the
customer journey. By developing fully native interaction management,
workforce optimization and self-service capabilities within a single
customer-engagement center, we enable dynamic, conversational
interactions and create a truly frictionless omni-channel customer
experience. Leveraging the agility of our worldwide cloud infrastructure
and over 40 years of industry ingenuity, Aspect conveniently and easily
connects questions to answers while helping enterprises keep service
levels high and operational costs contained. For more information, visit www.aspect.com.
Follow Aspect on Twitter at @AspectSoftware.
Read our blogs at http://blogs.aspect.com.
Aspect and the Aspect logo are either trademarks or registered
trademarks of Aspect Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other
countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein
may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005676/en/