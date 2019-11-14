Vector Solutions Announces Partnership with LiveSafe to Increase School and Organization Safety

TAMPA, FL & ARLINGTON, VA, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leader in industry-focused eLearning and performance support solutions, today announced its partnership with LiveSafe, the leading risk intelligence communications platform, to provide customized integrated safety and security incident solutions for customers across multiple industries, starting with the higher education and K-12 markets under Vector’s SafeColleges and SafeSchools solutions. This partnership will seek to increase safety at organizations by integrating LiveSafe’s Risk Intelligence Technology Platform with Vector Solutions’ safety and prevention training, allowing for employers and employees to more easily and quickly share and receive information about potential safety risks.

Vector Solutions provides higher education and K-12 institutions with a variety of online employee and student courses for their compliance, prevention, and safety initiatives. With the goal of helping institutions make their campuses safer and more inclusive, Vector Solutions utilizes a combination of expert-authored content and unique course design elements, such as realistic scenarios and real-life testimonials, to help change employee and student behaviors. Through this new partnership, Vector Solutions will provide micro-style courses on topics such as Bystander Intervention and Active Assailant, so that users can become better prepared for situations on campus.

LiveSafe’s Risk Intelligence Technology provides an immediate path to communicate prevention information on a broad array of potential risks, from day-to-day safety hazards and facility repairs to serious threats. The LiveSafe Essentials solution is a key ingredient in any school safety and training program, empowering students, teachers, and staff to use that knowledge to report safety and security concerns before they become emergencies.

“We are excited to bring this new partnership with LiveSafe first into our education markets, and then into our broader customer base across other industries, as we continue to provide our clients with state-of-the-art solutions that increase safety and minimize risk,” said Jeff Gordon, CEO of Vector Solutions. “This powerful and dynamic collaboration will help prevent safety hazards and serious threats from occurring on a work site or a school campus by allowing for swift interactions between individuals and law enforcement or first responders.”

“The combination of Vector Solutions’ eLearning platform and compliance training expertise with the LiveSafe Risk Intelligence and Communications Platform is a first-of-its-kind initiative that will deliver immense value to school districts, colleges, and universities across the country,” said LiveSafe Inc. CEO and President Carolyn Parent. “Schools now have the ability to put critical training in the hands of their community members and can have the confidence that students, teachers and staff have the tools necessary to report risks and keep each other safe.”

The customized and integrated solutions available for institutions for higher education are:

LiveSafe Essentials – Provides campus members with a variety of safety tools and resources at their fingertips with the LiveSafe Mobile App. [Available Now]

LiveSafe Enterprise – Empowers students, faculty, and staff to communicate with administration before risks turn into incidents with the intuitive LiveSafe Mobile App and Command and Communications Dashboard. (Includes LiveSafe Essentials) [Available Now]

LiveSafe Analytics – Helps create effective change at an institution through powerful insights driven by the LiveSafe Mobile App and Command and Communications Dashboard. (Includes LiveSafe Essentials and LiveSafe Enterprise) [Available in 2020]

For more information about Vector Solutions Education and the partnership with LiveSafe, visit https://www.safecolleges.com/partners/livesafe/ or https://www.livesafemobile.com/partners/vectorsolutions.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About LiveSafe

LiveSafe’s risk intelligence technology platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn, and live. LiveSafe is used by more than 300 forward-thinking enterprises, universities, K-12 school districts, and organizations including Hearst, IAC, Cox Communications, Brookfield Properties, the Consumer Technology Association, and many others. Follow LiveSafe on Twitter @LiveSafe and learn more at www.livesafemobile.com.

