Vector Solutions Completes Second Acquisition of 2019 with Addition of Halligan

Tampa, FL and New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leader in industry-focused eLearning and performance support solutions, has acquired Halligan, the innovative developers of a leading mobile application for public safety agencies that streamlines routine maintenance inspections of trucks, tools, medical supplies, drugs, and other items logged in inventory records. The addition of Halligan comes on the heels of Vector's recent acquisition of CrewSense, reaffirming Vector's commitment to providing a single operational hub for clients and expanding its eLearning and training platform into a complete performance optimization solution.



Halligan’s dynamic workforce management app is embedded in the everyday workflows of more than 450 fire and EMS customers, with features including mobile truck checks, communication tools for overdue checks and open work orders, asset barcode scanning, and cost and quantity tracking.



Halligan’s fleet, inventory and asset solutions will be offered under Vector’s Public Sector business unit with whom Halligan has previously partnered to bring TargetSolutions Check It™ app released earlier in 2018.



“This exciting acquisition benefits Halligan clients by providing the opportunity to integrate with the public sector’s leading learning and performance platform, TargetSolutions, and thousands of online courses from the Vector Solutions library,” said Marc Scheipe, Chief Operating Officer of Vector Solutions. “And with Halligan’s continued commitment to quality, innovation and world-class support, this acquisition serves to increase modules for optimized performance, expand access to advanced technology, and maintain a singular focus on increasing productivity, reducing risk and driving smart decisions.”



“We saw Vector Solutions' vision for a single platform where public safety agencies can come to manage what is most important to their operations: their talented first responders and their life-saving equipment,” said Alex Montgomery, Founder and CEO of Halligan. “Through the acquisition, the Halligan team looks forward to providing more product solutions to our customers."



Clients of both Vector Solutions and Halligan can expect to receive the same level of outstanding products and customer service to which they have been accustomed.



The company is working to determine integration plans and more information will be available in the future.



About Vector SolutionsVector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers approximately 8,000 courses written by over 250 subject matter experts and reaches over 7 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.



About Halligan



Halligan is the easy and secure solution paid and volunteer fire departments across the nation trust for truck checks. Regardless of your rank or role, Halligan makes your job safer and easier. With features ranging from apparatus checks, work orders, equipment management and budgeting, Halligan saves money while saving time. Complete mobile first truck checks from iOS, Android devices or web browsers. Learn more at http://www.halligan.io or on Instagram at @halligan.io.



