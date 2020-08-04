Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vector Solutions Launches COVID-19 Online Training to Help Education Administrators Prepare for ‘Return to Learning'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 10:54am EDT

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, is launching a series of COVID-19 online training courses to help keep students, faculty and staff healthy and safe as school districts and institutions of higher education prepare to reopen their campuses for the upcoming school year.

Available through Vector’s award-winning SafeSchools and SafeColleges training systems, the customizable course series’ expert content and intuitive features provide essential training staff and students need to help them understand and follow CDC recommendations to keep themselves and others healthy as they return to school, or prepare to learn from home. Through this COVID-19 training series, administrators at both K-12 schools and at institutions of higher education will be able to:

  • Easily deliver concise, relevant training to the individuals who need it
  • Document that training was delivered and completed
  • Provide resources that are specifically designed for students
  • Customize training with their own school/state-specific information
  • Deliver and track new COVID-19 or reentry policies
  • Deliver training now as they are returning to learning, but also utilize for reinforcement throughout the school year

“Safety on campus has never been as important or more complex than it is now as our school districts and institutions of higher education face important decisions about reopening amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “These dynamic courses are customizable and easy to administer and will equip students and administrators with the information they need to stay safe and healthy on campus as well as protect the health and safety of others around them.”

Courses for faculty, staff, and administrators at both K-12 school districts and institutions of higher education cover the following COVID-19 topics:

  • Coronavirus Awareness
  • CDC Guidelines for Making & Using Cloth Face Coverings
  • Cleaning and Disinfecting Workplaces
  • Managing Stress & Anxiety
  • Preparing Your Household
  • Reopening Your Organization
  • Transitioning to a Remote Workforce

Customizable, engaging courses for both students in Grades 6-12 and at institutions of higher education are delivered featuring peer presenters and include the following topics:

  • COVID-19 Awareness
  • Handwashing
  • Face Coverings
  • Social Distancing

These affordable courses can be set up in a customized SafeSchools or SafeColleges training system quickly so administrators can get this essential training out to those who need it most. To schedule a demo or learn more about these COVID-19 course offerings, visit https://www.safeschools.com/staff-student-covid19-training/ for K-12 school districts and https://www.safecolleges.com/covid-19-courses/ for institutions of higher education. 

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

Kara Schafer
Vector Solutions
8138642664
kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aUSDA Announces Milk Donation Reimbursement Program Application Deadline for Fiscal Year 2021
PU
11:17aEURO YATIRIM : Kar Payı Dağıtım İşlemlerine İlişkin Bildirim
PU
11:17aORANJEWOUD N : 2019 Annual Figures for Oranjewoud N.V. (press release)
PU
11:17aATLAS MENKUL KIYMETLER YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : Sermaye Artırımı - Azaltımı İşlemlerine İlişkin Bildirim
PU
11:17aKBR : Fortifies Army's Battlespace Advantage with $165M Missile Systems Task Order
PU
11:17aU AND I : £23m Government investment in Manchester's Mayfield Park
PU
11:17aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC chemical plant to become world's first of its kind to operate on 100% renewable power
PU
11:17aCHUBB : On Track To Be Down for Ninth Consecutive Day -- Data Talk
DJ
11:16aCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% through 2020-2024 | Growth of the Golf Tourism Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
3AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
4SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group