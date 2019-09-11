Log in
Vector Solutions Launches Mental Health Awareness Course for College Students

09/11/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Cincinnati, OH, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeColleges, a Vector Solutions Education brand and leading provider of award-winning safety and compliance solutions that help create safer and more inclusive schools, has launched a new, powerful Mental Health Awareness course for college and university students. Available now, this engaging web-based course can be a critical resource for students as they return to campus and begin a new school year that can be exciting, but also stressful and overwhelming. 

Mental wellness, an often-overlooked topic, has become a critical discussion point on campuses in recent years as students face new stressors on their own or without their usual support systems. According to research from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 75% of all mental illnesses begin between the ages of 15-24, with roughly 50% of college students reporting that they receive no mental health education. The new SafeColleges Training Mental Health Awareness course seeks to address these alarming numbers by providing students with important information about mental health and wellness, and a toolset to identify risk factors as well as help other students. 

“College is a time for students to define themselves, not to be consumed with feelings of helplessness or isolation. It’s critical to provide students with the tools to be able to do that,” said Brian Taylor, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Vector Solutions Education. “Our new Mental Health Awareness course serves as a resource to help students identify stressors and warning signs in themselves and others early on, so that they can work with peers, counselors, and family members to respond to these challenges together and enjoy a successful college experience.”

Along with updated information and national statistics, the course includes discussion on warning signs, emergency situations, and tips for building and maintaining a positive learning environment. The course is delivered using effective methods for communicating with students, including:

  • Interviews with current students who share their struggles as well as individual strategies for living and thriving with mental health issues. 
  • Custom scenarios that test awareness of risk factors and warning signs.
  • An interactivity component that explores details of various mental health issues.
  • Animated graphics and custom illustrations.

To schedule a demo or learn more about the SafeColleges Training System’s Mental Health Awareness course and other available resources, visit www.safecolleges.com

About Vector Solutions Higher Education

Vector Solutions Higher Education, a leader in eLearning and performance support, serves the Higher Education market through its SafeColleges product portfolio. Its award-winning SaaS platforms deliver management solutions for employee and student compliance and prevention training, incident management , and SDS management. Its extensive library of expert-authored courses and market-leading programs help create safer and more inclusive colleges and universities. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com/education

About Vector Solutions 

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, and IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance

Kara Schafer
Vector Solutions
8138642664
kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
