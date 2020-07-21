Vector Solutions Welcomes Tommy Richardson as New Chief Technology Officer

TAMPA, FL, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support solutions, announced today that Tommy Richardson has taken the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), leading the company’s IT and infrastructure systems and operations. Richardson comes to Vector with more than 20 years of experience focusing in large-scale SaaS (Software as a Service) and BPO (business process outsourcing) mission critical systems.

“Tommy’s expertise and passion for building large scale technology and software applications aligns perfectly with Vector’s growth strategy and commitment to serving everyday heroes in mission critical industries,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “He’s a tenured software professional with a highly successful track record of leveraging technology and innovation to develop world-class product suites that improve operations and optimize performance for organizations. We are excited to have Tommy join the Vector team and are confident he will help us reach our goals."

“Vector Solutions has built a great reputation for their commitment and dedication to helping mission critical industries and serving everyday heroes, and I am excited for the many opportunities to continue building that reputation by expanding and enhancing Vector’s capabilities,” said Richardson. “With industries facing new technologies and more challenging work environments, Vector’s passionate team members and increased focus on innovation will help develop the tools and resources needed for organizations to achieve full operational readiness that’s critical to success.”

Richardson’s broad range of experience includes employment with three Fortune 500 companies, service in the U.S. Army, and co-founding two technology companies. He has worked on very large-scale SaaS applications, some of which had over 3 billion dollars in revenue, 350,000+ clients, 25 million active users, and 3 billion transactions a day. He was also a finalist for the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2017 CIO of the Year.

Before joining Vector Solutions, Richardson served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, and SVP of Product at Nextech Systems, where he was responsible for the technology, product, and support organizations. Prior to Nextech, he held Chief Technology Officer roles at Teradata Marketing Applications and Siemens Healthcare. He also held similar CTO positions at Automated Data Processing (ADP), Stardata Technologies, and Ricochet Systems. At these companies, he led large migrations from enterprise to SaaS architectures, M&A of new technologies and products, and development of new scalable cloud offerings.

Richardson holds a Bachelor’s degree from Auburn University at Montgomery and an MBA from the University of Georgia. He also graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Executive Education Program and from Siemens’ Executive Leadership Program.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

