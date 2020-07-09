Vectorspace AI : and LCX Announce Partnership to Enable Event-driven Smart Baskets for Cryptocurrencies

SAN FRANCISCO and VADUZ, Liechtenstein, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectorspace AI and LCX announce the joint development of event-driven Smart Basket technology to enable customized and unique trading opportunities across multiple cryptocurrencies, traditional stocks or ETFs across multiple exchanges, such as Liquid, Kraken, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin or Okex.

Baskets of cryptocurrencies or stocks are algorithmically generated based on a news event, topic or ' special situation ' often used by internal market researchers inside hedge funds and asset management companies.

Smart Baskets enable ' thematic investing '. Cryptocurrencies and other trading vehicles contained in each basket share known and hidden relationships based on proprietary Natural Language Processing and Understanding (NLP/NLU) datasets. Smart Baskets can include custom filters enabling highly proprietary trading models along with 1-click Smart Baskets executed directly at LCX Terminal across multiple exchanges.

LCX Terminal is a crypto trading platform to trade on all major crypto exchanges within a single interface. Smart Baskets will allow signal generation to be integrated into LCX Terminal and other future LCX products. Vectorspace AI and LCX have now started the development of these AI-powered features and plan to finish the integration at LCX Terminal in fall 2020.

"LCX wants to deliver advanced trading intelligence to our fast growing clientbase of professional cryptocurrency traders and investors. That's why we are excited to partner with Vectorspace AI to unlock the opportunity of artificial intelligence and data analysis," says Monty C. M. Metzger, CEO and Founder of LCX.

"We've been looking forward to a partner like LCX which enables mass adoption of long and short side Smart Baskets across all major cryptocurrency markets," stated Kasian Franks, Founder and CEO of Vectorspace AI.

About Vectorspace:

Vectorspace AI focuses on context-controlled NLP/NLU (Natural Language Processing/Understanding) and feature engineering for hidden relationship detection in data for the purpose of powering advanced approaches in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Our platform powers research groups, data vendors, funds and institutions by generating on-demand NLP/NLU correlation matrix datasets. We are particularly interested in how we can engineer machines to trade information with one another or exchange and transact data in a way that minimizes a selected loss function. Our objective is to enable any group analyzing data to save time by testing a hypothesis or running experiments with higher throughput. This can increase the speed of innovation, novel scientific breakthroughs and discoveries. Vectorspace AI offers NLP/NLU services and alternative datasets consisting of correlation matrices, context-controlled sentiment scoring and other automatically engineered feature attributes. These services are available utilizing the VXV token and VXV wallet-enabled API. Vectorspace AI is a spin-off from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) and the U.S. Dept. of Energy (DOE). The team holds patents in the area of hidden relationship discovery.

About LCX:

LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a global fintech company that provides a range of products and services for the token economy in a regulated and compliant manner. Founded in 2018, the firm is headquartered in Vaduz Liechtenstein and maintains offices in Switzerland and India.

