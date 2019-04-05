Vectren : Gas pipeline upgrades underway in Yellow Springs, Ohio

News

Release

One Vectren Square

Evansville, IN 47708

April 4, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media contact: Natalie Hedde, 812-491-5105 or natalie.hedde@centerpointenergy.com

Gas pipeline upgrades underway in Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs, Ohio - Contract crews working for Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren), a CenterPoint Energy Company, have begun replacing gas mains and service lines in Yellow Springs as part of the company's pipeline replacement program, which is a multi-year program to replace about 700 miles of bare steel and cast-iron pipeline infrastructure throughout Ohio. In Yellow Springs, more than $1.1 million will go toward retiring nearly two miles of gas main and more than 140 service lines in 2019. Since 2009, nearly three miles have been retired within the city. Vectren intends to retire a total of five miles in Yellow Springs through the end of the pipeline replacement program.

"We continue to modernize our pipeline infrastructure, replacing essentially all of our bare steel and cast-iron pipeline throughout our Ohio territory," said Richard Leger, vice president of Natural Gas Distribution, Indiana and Ohio. "Vectren remains focused on strengthening our system to not only meet federal requirements, but to also ensure the continued reliability and safe delivery of natural gas service to our customers for decades to come."

Streets affected during the first project include: Yellow Springs Fairfield Road, High Street, Stafford Street, N. Park Place, Winter Street, Dawson Street and Pleasant Street. Visit www.vectren.com/pipelinereplacementto view an interactive map displaying all streets in Yellow Springs where construction will take place in 2019.

In most cases, a polyethylene (plastic) system is being installed to replace the current bare steel and cast-iron gas pipeline system. First, the gas main will be replaced within the right-of-way, and then the service lines running directly to homes and businesses will be replaced. Upon completion of the project, affected yards, sidewalks and streets will be restored.

"Construction for these pipeline projects may take several weeks to complete, and times may vary based on the size of the project, weather, ground surface/soil and other situations that may arise," said Leger. "Please be assured that Vectren and its contractors will make every effort to complete each project as quickly as possible and minimize impact to customers and the community."

Prior to service replacement, a Vectren representative will contact customers to provide an overview of the required work. Vectren reminds Yellow Springs residents to please keep the following in mind:

•Please exercise caution when driving through the construction zones.

•We urge residents and their children to keep a safe distance away from any work zones.

Yellow Springs is one of more than 40 cities in Ohio undergoing this type of pipeline replacement. Since 2009, more than 430 miles have been retired, which has led to a reduction in leak calls and natural gas emissions from the distribution system. For more information about the program, visit Vectren.com/pipelinereplacement.

About CenterPoint Energy

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $29 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy