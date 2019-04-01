Log in
Vectren : encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month

04/01/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

One Vectren Square

Evansville, IN 47708

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 1, 2019

Media Contact: Natalie Hedde, (812) 491-5105 or Natalie.Hedde@CenterPointEnergy.com

Vectren encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month

Call 811 to have underground utility lines marked

Evansville, Ind. -As part of its ongoing safety awareness practices for safe digging, Vectren Energy Delivery (Vectren), a CenterPoint Energy Company is partnering with the Common Ground Alliance to commemorate April as National Safe Digging Month and encourage customers to follow safe digging practices.

Safe digging practices not only prevent damage and service interruptions for underground utilities like natural gas, electric and water, but also help keep those doing the work safe.

"Whether it's a small project, such as planting shrubs, or a commercial building project, customers should call 811 at least two working days before digging," said Ashley Babcock, director of Damage Prevention and Public Awareness. "By calling 811 to have the underground utility lines in their area marked, homeowners and professionals are making an important decision that can help keep them and their communities safe."

In the event a gas line has been struck or ruptured outside of a home or business, customers are reminded of the following:

Leave the area of the gas leak immediately, as well as areas where the odor of gas is noticeable.

Do not attempt to re-start or move powered equipment.

Call Vectren to report the leak. The party responsible for the damage to the gas line should also call 911 and report the incident to police and/or fire officials and the state's 811 center.

Remain in a safe area until emergency personnel arrive and do not enter the home/business or neighboring premises.

Visit Call811.com for more information about 811 and the call-before-you-dig process. For more information on natural gas safety, visit Vectren.com.

About CenterPoint Energy

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with regulated utility businesses in eight states and a competitive energy businesses footprint in nearly 40 states. Through its electric transmission & distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution businesses, the company serves more than 7 million metered customers primarily in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. CenterPoint Energy's competitive energy businesses include natural gas marketing and energy-related services; energy efficiency, sustainability and infrastructure modernization solutions; and construction and repair services for pipeline systems, primarily natural gas. The company also owns 54.0 percent of the

common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 14,000 employees and nearly $29 billion in assets, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Disclaimer

Vectren Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 23:31:10 UTC
