Vedan International : The International Day of Persons with Disabilities 03/12/2019

Data indicated that illiteracy rates among persons aged 10 years and over with disabilities reached 32% in Palestine in 2017. The gap in illiteracy rates between the sexes is large, as the illiteracy rates among males reached 20% compared to 46% among females. The illiteracy rate in the West Bank was 35% while in Gaza Strip it was 29% among persons with disabilities aged 10 years and over.

More than one third of persons (10 years and over) with disabilities are illiterate

About 46% of children with disabilities aged 6-17 years are not enrolled in education

Almost half of Palestinian children with disabilities aged 6-17 years were not enrolled in education in 2017. These rates varied between West Bank 51% and Gaza Strip 31%.

About third of the women with disabilities who are married or have been married have experienced violence by their husbands

The Violence Survey in the Palestinian Society 2019 indicated that 37% of women with disabilities who are currently married or who have been married experienced violence at least once by their husbands in Palestine, in the 12 months preceding the survey. The percentage varied considerably between the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as the percentage in the West Bank reached 30% compared to 42% in Gaza Strip in the past 12 months preceding the interview for the year 2019. Meanwhile, 50% of these women who experienced violence were subjected to psychological violence While 20% of the same group subjected to physical violence at least once by their husbands.

More than one quarter of individuals (18- 64 years) with disabilities who have never been married have experienced violence

The Violence Survey in the Palestinian Society 2019 indicated that 27% of persons with disabilities (18-64 years) who had never been married experienced violence at least once from a household member in Palestine in the past 12 months preceding the interview for the year 2019. The percentage varied considerably between the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as the percentage in the West Bank reached 19% compared to 35% in Gaza Strip. About one third of persons (18-64 years) with disabilities who have never been married experienced psychological violence, while almost one fifth experienced physical violence.