Vedanta Resources launches arbitration in dispute with Zambia

07/31/2019 | 10:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday it has notified its Zambian joint venture partner ZCCM-IH that it has launched arbitration proceedings related to an attempt by the Zambian government to liquidate Vedanta's majority-owned Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

Mumbai-listed Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with the Zambian government since May when Lusaka appointed a liquidator to run KCM, which is 20% owned by ZCCM, Zambia's state mining company, and 80% owned by Vedanta. Zambia accused KCM of breaching the terms of its licence.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.22% 1428.32 Delayed Quote.11.10%
LME COPPER CASH -0.11% 5943 End-of-day quote.1.78%
SILVER -0.92% 16.43 Delayed Quote.6.36%
