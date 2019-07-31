Vedanta Resources launches arbitration in dispute with Zambia
07/31/2019 | 10:34am EDT
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources said on Wednesday it has notified its Zambian joint venture partner ZCCM-IH that it has launched arbitration proceedings related to an attempt by the Zambian government to liquidate Vedanta's majority-owned Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).
Mumbai-listed Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with the Zambian government since May when Lusaka appointed a liquidator to run KCM, which is 20% owned by ZCCM, Zambia's state mining company, and 80% owned by Vedanta. Zambia accused KCM of breaching the terms of its licence.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Susan Fenton)