Vedanta Resources launches arbitration in dispute with Zambia

Mumbai-listed Vedanta has been locked in a dispute with the Zambian government since May when Lusaka appointed a liquidator to run KCM, which is 20% owned by ZCCM, Zambia's state mining company, and 80% owned by Vedanta. Zambia accused KCM of breaching the terms of its licence.

