Veea : Showcases Smart Retail Solution that Revolutionizes the In-Store Experience at NRF 2019

Veea Inc., the company delivering business-ready solutions at the
network edge, today announces a showcase of smart retail solutions for
small to large retailers, at this year’s NRF, Retail’s Big Show. During
NRF, Veea will be showcasing a smart retail environment, demonstrating
how smart applications can work together seamlessly and efficiently to
deliver superior customer experiences and drive revenue. Designed with
the brick-and-mortar retailer in mind, the VeeaHub
Smart Store is a complete hardware and software solution on which
retailers can deploy applications and services such as indoor
navigation, electronic shelf labels and staff communications as well as
a range of payments and marketing tools.
“Brick-and-mortar retailers are increasingly recognizing the need to
embrace technology to both enhance the consumer experience and also
level the playing field with their online competitors,” states Allen
Salmasi, CEO of Veea and former Chief Strategy Officer of Qualcomm. “The
VeeaHub Smart Store provides an advanced platform allowing physical
retailers of any size to deploy applications that will help drive
revenues, increase staff efficiency and improve the in-store experience.
We are thrilled to be exhibiting at NRF which provides the perfect
opportunity for our team to showcase these new products to retailers of
all sizes looking to positively overhaul the retail world.”
Edge computing involves the shifting of storage, processing and
network resources as close as possible to devices and end users. Doing
this removes the need for data to be transmitted to the cloud, and
instead involves the processing of that data at a point as close as
possible to where it originates – in-store. This shift to the edge means
the communication bandwidth between the data center and the store can be
reduced, as can latency - allowing smart devices and applications to
respond to data almost instantaneously.
VeeaHubs bridge offline retail with online and omnichannel retail
by making the in-store experience smarter, more personalized, and more
convenient. With VeeaHubs, retailers gain the ability to instantly
enhance customer experience and automate workflows. Improving
omnichannel operations by enabling and empowering a connected and
collaborative mobile salesforce. This application provides for real-time
service status that modernizes retail and hospitality businesses, with
transaction tracking capability across systems and subsystems, along
with context-aware services on an end-to-end basis.
“This is a solution that can be deployed more rapidly, efficiently and
cost effectively than any other currently available, without the need
for a total overhaul of a retailer’s existing IT network,” said Shan
Ethridge, SVP Global Sales for Veea, “The solution also uses an
open-source framework, enabling third party developers to create new and
powerful applications that can best suit their customer’s needs. We’ve
been piloting VeeaHub throughout 2018 and are excited to make it and the
VeeaHub Pro available through our growing list of global partners.”
Veea will be exhibiting at NRF during January 13-15, 2019, at booth
#629. Veea will also distribute their Edge
Development Kit to a select number of independent software vendors
(ISVs) driven to create custom applications as a third-party developer
for the VeeaHub AppStore ecosystem.
For additional company information, please visit https://www.veea.com/.
