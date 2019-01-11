Veea : Showcases Smart Retail Solution that Revolutionizes the In-Store Experience at NRF 2019

VeeaHub Smart Store Uses Edge Computing Technology to bring Advanced Wi-Fi, Indoor Navigation, Electronic Shelf Labels and Payments and Marketing Tools to Retailers of Any Size

Veea Inc., the company delivering business-ready solutions at the network edge, today announces a showcase of smart retail solutions for small to large retailers, at this year’s NRF, Retail’s Big Show. During NRF, Veea will be showcasing a smart retail environment, demonstrating how smart applications can work together seamlessly and efficiently to deliver superior customer experiences and drive revenue. Designed with the brick-and-mortar retailer in mind, the VeeaHub Smart Store is a complete hardware and software solution on which retailers can deploy applications and services such as indoor navigation, electronic shelf labels and staff communications as well as a range of payments and marketing tools.

“Brick-and-mortar retailers are increasingly recognizing the need to embrace technology to both enhance the consumer experience and also level the playing field with their online competitors,” states Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea and former Chief Strategy Officer of Qualcomm. “The VeeaHub Smart Store provides an advanced platform allowing physical retailers of any size to deploy applications that will help drive revenues, increase staff efficiency and improve the in-store experience. We are thrilled to be exhibiting at NRF which provides the perfect opportunity for our team to showcase these new products to retailers of all sizes looking to positively overhaul the retail world.”

Edge computing involves the shifting of storage, processing and network resources as close as possible to devices and end users. Doing this removes the need for data to be transmitted to the cloud, and instead involves the processing of that data at a point as close as possible to where it originates – in-store. This shift to the edge means the communication bandwidth between the data center and the store can be reduced, as can latency - allowing smart devices and applications to respond to data almost instantaneously.

VeeaHubs bridge offline retail with online and omnichannel retail by making the in-store experience smarter, more personalized, and more convenient. With VeeaHubs, retailers gain the ability to instantly enhance customer experience and automate workflows. Improving omnichannel operations by enabling and empowering a connected and collaborative mobile salesforce. This application provides for real-time service status that modernizes retail and hospitality businesses, with transaction tracking capability across systems and subsystems, along with context-aware services on an end-to-end basis.

“This is a solution that can be deployed more rapidly, efficiently and cost effectively than any other currently available, without the need for a total overhaul of a retailer’s existing IT network,” said Shan Ethridge, SVP Global Sales for Veea, “The solution also uses an open-source framework, enabling third party developers to create new and powerful applications that can best suit their customer’s needs. We’ve been piloting VeeaHub throughout 2018 and are excited to make it and the VeeaHub Pro available through our growing list of global partners.”

Veea will be exhibiting at NRF during January 13-15, 2019, at booth #629. Veea will also distribute their Edge Development Kit to a select number of independent software vendors (ISVs) driven to create custom applications as a third-party developer for the VeeaHub AppStore ecosystem.

For additional company information, please visit https://www.veea.com/.

About Veea Inc.

Veea is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company with a suite of innovative products and services for Smart applications. Veea Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, offers a range of intelligent edge servers, called VeeaHub, that may be managed locally or through the Cloud. With a multitude of commonly used wireless, wired and IoT communications capabilities that form one highly integrated communications and computing fabric called vMesh, VeeaHub supports running of applications, including IoT applications, at customer premises in virtualized application environment, which creates a hyper-converged edge with a price-performance advantage. This easy-to-deploy, self-organizing, self-healing and highly secure platform with total redundancy at the edge brings together distributed computing with pervasive communications, bridging a major gap in the marketplace globally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005212/en/