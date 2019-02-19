Veeam Achieves Backup Certification for SAP HANA, Further Expanding Integration with Critical Enterprise Applications

Veeam® Software, the leader in
Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management™, today
announced Veeam Plug-in for SAP HANA, a SAP® Certified
Integration for SAP HANA®, as a part of one of its most highly
anticipated releases in company history, Veeam
Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4. With this latest release, Veeam
provides an SAP-certified backup and recovery solution, allowing
enterprise customers to seamlessly integrate native SAP HANA backup with
the industry-leading Veeam
Backup & Replication™ solution, further strengthening the
enterprise-readiness of the Veeam
Availability Platform™.
SAP HANA is a business-critical database platform that simultaneously
processes transactions and analytics for many enterprise workloads such
as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP BW Data Warehouse, and SAP Business ONE today; it
is critical that enterprises always maintain access to these databases.
“This latest release brings Veeam’s history of innovation, ease of use
and reliability to business-critical enterprise applications,” said
Ratmir Timashev, co-founder and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales
& Marketing at Veeam. “In addition to the new major enhancements in
Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4, we’ve also included an
SAP-certified backup and recovery solution. Now SAP HANA enterprise
customers can take advantage of Veeam’s No.1 backup solution for their
mission-critical, performance-sensitive SAP HANA environments, leading
to lower management overhead with a more intuitive, integrated and
seamless solution to address the business-critical demands required for
application and data Availability.”
Key integrations and benefits of this new Veeam and SAP solution include:
-
Easy to integrate and SAP certified BACKINT plug-in;
-
Gives SAP Administrators 100 percent control of the backup and restore
processes;
-
Industry-leading performance and scalability with Veeam’s Scale-out
Backup Repository (SOBR™), as multiple repository servers can be
used in parallel to boost backup and restore performance and to scale
across multiple storage systems.
In addition to the new plug-in, Veeam provides disaster recovery support
for applications including SAP S/4 HANA, SAP BW Data Warehouse, and SAP
Business ONE; supported environments include:
-
Support for VMware-based workloads with outstanding features like
Instant VM Recovery and DataLabs for copy data management, and Storage
Integrations including HPE 3PAR, NetApp AFF, Pure FlashArray and Dell
EMC Unity;
-
Support for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure systems like Cisco
HyperFlex, NetApp HCI, Nutanix AHV and others;
-
Protection of physical servers and cloud-based workloads such as
Microsoft Azure, Azure Stack and Amazon EC2.
“We chose Veeam’s Plug-in for SAP HANA to secure
our data because it fully supports the SAP HANA,” said Thomas Langner,
Executive IT Consultant at Fraport AG, one of the leading players in the
global airport business. “Furthermore, now we only need to use a single
backup product – with a much higher level of integration – at our
Frankfurt data center which serves Fraport operations worldwide.”
To learn more, register for VeeamON
2019, the world’s premier event for Intelligent Data Management,
taking place May 20 – 22, 2019, in Miami, FL. Nearly 10,000 customers,
partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2018 in Chicago, IL and the
regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.
About Veeam Software
Veeam is the leader in backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data
Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup
solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in
the 5 Stages of Intelligent Data Management. Veeam has 330,000+
customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 66% of the
Global 2,000, with customer-satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry
average, the highest in the industry. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes
61,000+ channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive
resellers; and 21,000+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in
Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn
more, visit https://www.veeam.com or
follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005513/en/