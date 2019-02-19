Veeam Achieves Backup Certification for SAP HANA, Further Expanding Integration with Critical Enterprise Applications

New Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4 includes SAP Certified integration for SAP HANA enhancing backup and disaster recovery capabilities

Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management™, today announced Veeam Plug-in for SAP HANA, a SAP® Certified Integration for SAP HANA®, as a part of one of its most highly anticipated releases in company history, Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4. With this latest release, Veeam provides an SAP-certified backup and recovery solution, allowing enterprise customers to seamlessly integrate native SAP HANA backup with the industry-leading Veeam Backup & Replication™ solution, further strengthening the enterprise-readiness of the Veeam Availability Platform™.

SAP HANA is a business-critical database platform that simultaneously processes transactions and analytics for many enterprise workloads such as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP BW Data Warehouse, and SAP Business ONE today; it is critical that enterprises always maintain access to these databases.

“This latest release brings Veeam’s history of innovation, ease of use and reliability to business-critical enterprise applications,” said Ratmir Timashev, co-founder and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales & Marketing at Veeam. “In addition to the new major enhancements in Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4, we’ve also included an SAP-certified backup and recovery solution. Now SAP HANA enterprise customers can take advantage of Veeam’s No.1 backup solution for their mission-critical, performance-sensitive SAP HANA environments, leading to lower management overhead with a more intuitive, integrated and seamless solution to address the business-critical demands required for application and data Availability.”

Key integrations and benefits of this new Veeam and SAP solution include:

Easy to integrate and SAP certified BACKINT plug-in;

Gives SAP Administrators 100 percent control of the backup and restore processes;

Industry-leading performance and scalability with Veeam’s Scale-out Backup Repository (SOBR™), as multiple repository servers can be used in parallel to boost backup and restore performance and to scale across multiple storage systems.

In addition to the new plug-in, Veeam provides disaster recovery support for applications including SAP S/4 HANA, SAP BW Data Warehouse, and SAP Business ONE; supported environments include:

Support for VMware-based workloads with outstanding features like Instant VM Recovery and DataLabs for copy data management, and Storage Integrations including HPE 3PAR, NetApp AFF, Pure FlashArray and Dell EMC Unity;

Support for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure systems like Cisco HyperFlex, NetApp HCI, Nutanix AHV and others;

Protection of physical servers and cloud-based workloads such as Microsoft Azure, Azure Stack and Amazon EC2.

“We chose Veeam’s Plug-in for SAP HANA to secure our data because it fully supports the SAP HANA,” said Thomas Langner, Executive IT Consultant at Fraport AG, one of the leading players in the global airport business. “Furthermore, now we only need to use a single backup product – with a much higher level of integration – at our Frankfurt data center which serves Fraport operations worldwide.”

To learn more, register for VeeamON 2019, the world’s premier event for Intelligent Data Management, taking place May 20 – 22, 2019, in Miami, FL. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2018 in Chicago, IL and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the leader in backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in the 5 Stages of Intelligent Data Management. Veeam has 330,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 66% of the Global 2,000, with customer-satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry average, the highest in the industry. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 61,000+ channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 21,000+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005513/en/