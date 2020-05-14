Veeam Reports Continued Annual Growth and Market Share Gains

Significant increase in subscription bookings, major new product releases, and focus on global expansion positions Veeam for continued success

Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced an annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase of 21 percent year-over-year (YoY) for Q1’20. Now with more than 375,000 customers, Veeam is experiencing major success in market adoption of its unique subscription offerings, including Veeam Universal License (VUL), reporting 97 percent YoY increase in bookings. Additionally, in the most recent IDC Semi-Annual Software Tracker for Data Replication & Protection 2H’19i, Veeam had the fastest revenue growth, both sequentially (9.8 percent) and year-over-year (20.5 percent) in 2H’19, among the top 5 vendors, and overall market average.

“Veeam has historically led the market with innovation and ease of use, and we are already extending that into 2020 with the largest and most successful release in the history of the company (Veeam Availability Suite™ v10), additional new product releases, company growth and hiring momentum,” said Bill Largent, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Veeam. “However, the first few months of the year have been unusual to say the least for all of us. We are having to conduct business in a different way, ensuring that the Veeam community – employees, partners and customers – stay safe during this period. I’m very proud of our 4,300 employees as we have continued to grow during this challenging time while not missing a beat on customer support. This not only validates the need for business continuity and data protection, but also validates strong demand for Veeam’s market leading solution.”

Pivotal to its success in the last quarter, Veeam recently launched the industry’s most robust solution for complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments – Veeam Availability Suite v10. With more than 150 new features and enhancements – including modern NAS support, Multi-VM Instant Recovery and heightened ransomware protection – unique downloads of v10 have already exceeded 175,000 in just two months since general availability.

“In addition to v10, Veeam Backup for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, and Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 will definitely continue to fuel our growth,” added Danny Allan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product Strategy at Veeam. “I could not be more excited or confident in our current position to continue to gain market share and strengthen our enterprise footprint with additional product launches. Our recent distinctions from top industry analysts are further driving this market-leading momentum within the Cloud Data Management space.”

"The data replication and protection market remains highly dynamic with growth being driven by hybrid cloud deployments and more complex workloads. By supporting AWS and Microsoft Office 365 backup/recovery, Veeam continues to deliver impressive growth in these key areas,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director at IDC. "Veeam has fueled its growth by moving agilely into new market segments and has further opportunities to do so in 2020.”

“We are really looking forward to v10, because it’s going to improve what is already existing. The main feature, I think, is that it will be easier to back up NAS file systems and this is something that we used currently in work-around mode because we are backing up our NAS VMs directly.” – Pascal Garcia, Head of Infrastructure Systems, Toulouse Satellite Operations Center, Airbus Defense and Space

“Some of the most important data captured at GNC is the success of our promotions and customer loyalty. That collection of data is backed up and made safe by Veeam. Forty percent of the incremental sales rely on customer loyalty program data protected by Veeam. Prior to assigning a relationship with Veeam, we did an extensive ROI and the return on investment over three years was close to six figures, which solidified Veeam as a long-term partner with GNC.” – Scott Saeger, CTO, GNC

“Veeam Cloud Data Management plays a critical role at TechnipFMC by optimizing IT operations and protecting our data and environments. The result is significantly reduced costs and the ability to take advantage of the Remote Offices (ROBO) feature. Working with TechnipFMC, the technical team at Veeam reshaped and simplified the support model for our line of business, providing a key differentiator for us to support our customer strategy.” – Graham Crisp, VP IT Operations and Service Delivery IDS, TechnipFMC

“With Veeam, it isn’t just their solutions but also their support that can boost customer satisfaction - you get 24/7 support for incidents whenever needed. If we had to rate Veeam’s regional support, that would be a 5 stars service most of the times; still we are eager for better cooperation and success stories with Veeam’s team in the future.” – Ayman Mansour, IT Infrastructure Department Manager, Issam Khairy Kabbani Group of Companies

Veeam® is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™. Veeam provides a single platform for modernizing backup, accelerating hybrid cloud and securing data. With 375,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 67% of the Global 2,000, Veeam customer-satisfaction scores are the highest in the industry at 3.5x the average. Veeam’s 100-percent channel ecosystem includes global partners, as well as HPE, NetApp, Cisco and Lenovo as exclusive resellers. Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

