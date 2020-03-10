Veeam Software Names OffsiteDataSync Cloud & Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year 2019 for North America

OffsiteDataSync, a J2 Global business providing cloud services including Infrastructure (IaaS), Disaster Recovery (DRaaS) and Backup (BaaS), proudly announces it’s been selected as the 2019 Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year, North America by Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Cloud Data Management™.

Now in its fifth year, the annual awards recognize North American Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but have also delivered first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business.

OffsiteDataSync was recognized as VCSP Growth Partner of the Year for showing the most progress, growth, and dedication toward Veeam business and selling Veeam cloud-based solutions.

“We’re excited to honor OffsiteDataSync; their investment in building and delivering Veeam-powered solutions and services is an invaluable part of Act II for Veeam – our evolution into Hybrid Cloud,” said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of Americas Cloud at Veeam. “OffsiteDataSync is an ideal VCSP. They’re a forward-thinking, top performer who has developed a very collaborative relationship with us. I applaud their contributions to keeping data safe and available and look forward to our continued mutual success and even greater profitability in 2020.”

OffsiteDataSync is a Veeam Platinum Partner and the largest global VCSP with Veeam Accredited Service Provider status. It goes to market in North America as OffsiteDataSync and in Europe, Australia and New Zealand under the KeepItSafe brand. OffsiteDataSync was named VCSP Growth Partner of the Year in both 2016 and 2017. It received an Innovation Award in 2019 for collaborative efforts on Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365, singled out as “Best in Show" at Veeam Velocity. The team possesses Veeam Certified Engineer DR certifications and includes Veeam Vanguard cloud architects, an exclusive community of top-level influencers that provide technical thought leadership.

“In cloud data management, Veeam is not only the innovator, they’re the dominant player,” said Tim Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cloud Backup at J2 Global, the cloud services and digital media company that acquired OffsiteDataSync in 2019. “J2 saw in OffsiteDataSync a better way for backup; a provider model that scales fast, leverages best-of-breed and delivers market-leading services. Synergizing the OffsiteDataSync technical capabilities with the existing global customer footprint of KeepItSafe creates an exciting opportunity for all, and Veeam Software is a critical and integral component of J2’s backup strategy. Partnerships with powerhouses like Veeam are vital to our success, and this relationship continues to grow, making this award particularly gratifying.”

About OffsiteDataSync

Founded in 2000, OffsiteDataSync, a J2 Global business, is a leading provider of cloud data protection solutions including Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service and Backup-as-a-Service. OffsiteDataSync is a multi-year, award-winning Platinum Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP), chosen Partner of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The company has been ranked a Top 100 Global Cloud Service Provider by Penton Media since 2013. OffsiteDataSync delivers data protection and availability using the world's most advanced data centers and enterprise-grade solutions, ensuring customers remain operational, no matter what the scenario.

To learn more about OffsiteDataSync, its solutions, services and partner programs, contact sales@offsitedatasync.com or visit www.offsitedatasync.com.

