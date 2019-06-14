Veeko International : Date of Board Meeting (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Date of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Veeko Inter national Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board wi ll be held on Thursday, 27th June

2019 at 4:30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, whereas the Board will,

among other matters, approve the release of the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31st March 2019 and consider the payment of a final

dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Veeko International Holdings Limited

Wong Chi Ying

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 14th June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors,

namely Mr. Cheng Chung Man Johnny (Chairman) and Ms. Lam Yuk Sum, one

non-executive director, namely Mr. Lam Man Tin, and three independent non-executive

directors, namely Mr. Au-Yeung Hau Cheong, Dr. Fok Kam Chu John and Mr. Yeung

Wing Kay.