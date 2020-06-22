Veeya : Adds Sales Leadership Talent to Meet Schools' Growing Technology Needs

Veeya poised to help educators leverage the E-rate program and shift to online collaboration

Veeya, a new kind of services provider, welcomes Dawn Palermo as the Director of Academic Sales Operations to help lead the company’s next stage of growth. Currently in its eleventh year, Veeya is moving into a strong growth phase after adding a new COO and VP of Customer Relationships in January, experiencing a 35% increase in revenue year to date over last year. Veeya is making an impact on communities through smart technology implementation and services and is focusing on meeting the needs of newly developed operating models for schools, churches and adult care providers.

“Our company has a heart for the people who serve our communities,” says Frank Gartland, CEO of Veeya. “COVID-19 has forced educators to find new methods of engaging students using online tools and techniques. At the same time, school administrators struggle to improve their approach to collaborating and communicating with a distributed workforce. The culmination of all these changes is that schools of all sizes are rethinking their technology strategy in ways that will improve the ways they connect with students and families. Dawn has a unique blend of passion for education, technical acumen, and expertise with the E-rate program that will help these institutions understand and navigate their options during these unprecedented times.”

During these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Veeya has continued to provide essential services to the life-changing organizations that it serves. Veeya’s technology services enabled approximately 20,000 students to finish out the recent school year using remote access to their teachers and classrooms.

Palermo’s experience, expertise, and relationships align directly with the customers Veeya serves. After seven years in the classroom, she joined GETFUNDED in order to shift her attention toward helping schools afford appropriate Internet connectivity and service. In the last five years, Palermo helped secure over $100MM in federal E-rate funding for schools and libraries across the United States. In addition to her keen understanding of technology needs for education, she brings 10 years of building quality assurance and compliance programs in the financial industry. Her strong business acumen, command of the E-rate process and relationships with K-12 schools will be invaluable to Veeya’s customers.

“I’m inspired by Veeya’s desire to serve those who have such a positive impact on our communities,” says Palermo. “Being at the cutting edge of what K-12 technology and infrastructure will look like as we settle into a ‘new normal’ -- and having a chance to help schools understand it -- is one of the things that excites me about joining Veeya. I know we can be a catalyst to help schools succeed in a world where online access is becoming more and more critical to relevant collaboration and learning.”

Learn more about how Veeya provides solutions for schools, churches, adult care providers and small businesses here: https://theveeya.com/.

About Veeya

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Veeya is a unique Managed Service Provider (MSP) that serves schools, churches, adult care facilities, and small businesses with right-sized cloud, network and security services. Rather than merely providing “traditional IT,” the company simplifies the way people work and helps them get more done with less. Veeya currently serves around 70 customer locations in Arizona and Texas and is on a mission to help even more “life-changers” impact others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005387/en/