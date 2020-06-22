Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Veeya : Adds Sales Leadership Talent to Meet Schools' Growing Technology Needs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Veeya poised to help educators leverage the E-rate program and shift to online collaboration

Veeya, a new kind of services provider, welcomes Dawn Palermo as the Director of Academic Sales Operations to help lead the company’s next stage of growth. Currently in its eleventh year, Veeya is moving into a strong growth phase after adding a new COO and VP of Customer Relationships in January, experiencing a 35% increase in revenue year to date over last year. Veeya is making an impact on communities through smart technology implementation and services and is focusing on meeting the needs of newly developed operating models for schools, churches and adult care providers.

“Our company has a heart for the people who serve our communities,” says Frank Gartland, CEO of Veeya. “COVID-19 has forced educators to find new methods of engaging students using online tools and techniques. At the same time, school administrators struggle to improve their approach to collaborating and communicating with a distributed workforce. The culmination of all these changes is that schools of all sizes are rethinking their technology strategy in ways that will improve the ways they connect with students and families. Dawn has a unique blend of passion for education, technical acumen, and expertise with the E-rate program that will help these institutions understand and navigate their options during these unprecedented times.”

During these challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Veeya has continued to provide essential services to the life-changing organizations that it serves. Veeya’s technology services enabled approximately 20,000 students to finish out the recent school year using remote access to their teachers and classrooms.

Palermo’s experience, expertise, and relationships align directly with the customers Veeya serves. After seven years in the classroom, she joined GETFUNDED in order to shift her attention toward helping schools afford appropriate Internet connectivity and service. In the last five years, Palermo helped secure over $100MM in federal E-rate funding for schools and libraries across the United States. In addition to her keen understanding of technology needs for education, she brings 10 years of building quality assurance and compliance programs in the financial industry. Her strong business acumen, command of the E-rate process and relationships with K-12 schools will be invaluable to Veeya’s customers.

“I’m inspired by Veeya’s desire to serve those who have such a positive impact on our communities,” says Palermo. “Being at the cutting edge of what K-12 technology and infrastructure will look like as we settle into a ‘new normal’ -- and having a chance to help schools understand it -- is one of the things that excites me about joining Veeya. I know we can be a catalyst to help schools succeed in a world where online access is becoming more and more critical to relevant collaboration and learning.”

Learn more about how Veeya provides solutions for schools, churches, adult care providers and small businesses here: https://theveeya.com/.

About Veeya

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Veeya is a unique Managed Service Provider (MSP) that serves schools, churches, adult care facilities, and small businesses with right-sized cloud, network and security services. Rather than merely providing “traditional IT,” the company simplifies the way people work and helps them get more done with less. Veeya currently serves around 70 customer locations in Arizona and Texas and is on a mission to help even more “life-changers” impact others.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aInflation in May 2020 - NCPI
PU
11:17aVBI-1901 : AACR Data, Partial Response and Biomarker Strategy
PU
11:16aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
11:16aPARKER HANNIFIN : Sustainability Report Highlights How Team Members are Leading With Purpose
AQ
11:16aNISSAN MOTOR : and Sunwoda to jointly study battery development; Study will focus on next-generation battery for e-POWER vehicles
AQ
11:16aElectraMeccanica Responds to Economic Re-Opening with Planned Retail Expansion of its Flagship SOLO EV into Arizona and Oregon
AQ
11:16aHYUNDAI HCN : Venue Named to Wards 10 Best Interiors List; Modern styling and bold interior design ignite a fresh alternative in the subcompact SUV category
AQ
11:16aTENNECO : Receives paccar global quality awards for driv ride performance and motorparts business groups
AQ
11:16aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Australia Commits to One Additional Triton; Brings total commitment to three
AQ
11:16aNISSAN MOTOR : response to COVID-19 coronavirus; to adjust Japan production in June and July due to COVID-19 (updated June 19)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group