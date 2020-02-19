VegFresh Farms Joins The Movement to Build The World's Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VegFresh Farms is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.

“With iTrade’s free traceability offer, we are most excited to ensure that our customers are receiving the safest and highest quality food. In addition, we can meet changing requirements quickly and without doing a lot of heavy lifting. We are excited to grow our business with iTrade’s free offer,” comments Bob Wright, GM at VegFresh Farms

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food and we are excited to have VegFresh Farms join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

Companies interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying companies may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Committed to safe and fresh produce from farm to table, VegFresh Farms has been family-owned and family-operated for over thirty years. Partnering with farmers throughout California and Mexico, they provide year-round conventional and organic produce while also maintaining environmentally conscious practices, from sourcing more than half of their power from solar panels to donating over 40,000lbs of produce annually. Veg-Fresh Farms has a proven track record in superior service, on-time deliveries, consistent high-quality product, and unsurpassed customer service.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com