Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VegFresh Farms Joins The Movement to Build The World's Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:19pm EST

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VegFresh Farms is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge. 

“With iTrade’s free traceability offer, we are most excited to ensure that our customers are receiving the safest and highest quality food. In addition, we can meet changing requirements quickly and without doing a lot of heavy lifting. We are excited to grow our business with iTrade’s free offer,” comments Bob Wright, GM at VegFresh Farms

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period. 

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Consumers are choosing brands that can ensure the safety of their food and we are excited to have VegFresh Farms join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

Companies interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/. The promotional package includes two of iTrade’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying companies may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Committed to safe and fresh produce from farm to table, VegFresh Farms has been family-owned and family-operated for over thirty years. Partnering with farmers throughout California and Mexico, they provide year-round conventional and organic produce while also maintaining environmentally conscious practices, from sourcing more than half of their power from solar panels to donating over 40,000lbs of produce annually. Veg-Fresh Farms has a proven track record in superior service, on-time deliveries, consistent high-quality product, and unsurpassed customer service.

Contact:
Bryn McFadden
925-660-1100
inquiries@itradenetwork.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:58pLEGGETT & PLATT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:57pUC Asset LP to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th
PR
03:57pGA-ASI Holds Second Multi-Domain Operations Demo Using Gray Eagle ER
BU
03:56pEXCLUSIVE : Coronavirus poses risk to modest pickup in global growth - G20 draft communique
RE
03:56pC H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:56pNVR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
03:55pALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:55pINGREDION INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:55pCLEARTRONIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:54pEtsy Accelerates AI Experimentation Thanks to Cloud
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: 'Made in Russia' passenger jet finds a single buyer, Aeroflot
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Liberian, Dutch and Indonesian NGOs Report ING Bank Over Oil Palm Investment
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group