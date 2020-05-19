Log in
Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024 | Expanding Global Vegan Population Base to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/19/2020 | 10:32am EDT

 

Technavio has been monitoring the vegan ice cream market and it is poised to grow by USD 601.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005673/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bliss Unlimited LLC, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Wells Enterprises Inc., Happy Cow Ltd., McDonald Corp., Nestle SA, Tofutti Brands Inc., Unilever Group, and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc are some of the major market participants. The expanding global vegan population base will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Expanding the global vegan population base has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Vegan Ice Cream Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Take Home
    • Impulse
    • Artisanal
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43725

Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vegan ice cream market report covers the following areas:

  • Vegan Ice Cream Market size
  • Vegan Ice Cream Market trends
  • Vegan Ice Cream Market industry analysis

This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the vegan ice cream market growth during the next few years.

Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the vegan ice cream market, including some of the vendors such as Bliss Unlimited LLC, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Wells Enterprises Inc., Happy Cow Ltd., McDonald Corp., Nestle SA, Tofutti Brands Inc., Unilever Group, and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the vegan ice cream market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vegan Ice Cream Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist vegan ice cream market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the vegan ice cream market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the vegan ice cream market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vegan ice cream market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Take home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Impulse - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bliss Unlimited LLC
  • Danone SA
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Wells Enterprises Inc.
  • Happy Cow Ltd.
  • McDonald Corp.
  • Nestle SA
  • Tofutti Brands Inc.
  • Unilever Group
  • Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
