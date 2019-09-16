Log in
Vegas Blockchain Week to Gather Thousands of Digital Currency Leaders in Sin City October 25-31

09/16/2019 | 01:09pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - (via Blockchain Wire) - Vegas Blockchain Week (www.vegasblockchainweek.com) today announced its event schedule, bringing together thousands of blockchain developers, entrepreneurs, business leaders and enthusiasts to Sin City October 25-31, 2019. Taking place inside The Cosmopolitan at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, these events will provide industry professionals the opportunity to discuss innovations and growth in this emergent technological and financial landscape. Vegas Blockchain Week is anticipated to be the largest “blockchain week” in the world this year. 


Starting off Vegas Blockchain Week will be the Sixth Annual CoinAgenda Global Conference October 26-28. CoinAgenda is the leading conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices, and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. This event will hone in on trends in investing, trading and funds, as well as a spotlight on Exchanges, IEOs and Security Tokens.


On October 28, Brock Pierce will host the EOS Alliance Annual Summit, Charlie Shrem will host the Crypto.IQ Trading Event, and the Second Annual Litecoin Summit will begin its two-day event. 


A highlight of Vegas Blockchain Week will be World Crypto Conference’s Second Annual Blockchain and Digital Currency event, concurrent with WCC DEV CON, a unique multiple-blockchain developer conference, and WCC MINE, which focuses on infrastructure, mining pools, and block producers. All three events will take place October 29-30 at The Cosmopolitan. The week will culminate with a BitAngels VIP event October 30-31, providing an opportunity for founders to pitch to leading investors in the blockchain space. 


Vegas Blockchain Week will feature off-site events and experiences, including WCPT, Crypto’s Official Poker Tournament on October 29 and a TopGolf Ultra VIP Networking Event on October 30.


To apply for media credentials, please click here


ABOUT VEGAS BLOCKCHAIN WEEK
Vegas Blockchain Week (www.vegasblockchainweek.com) is a series of events bringing together thousands of blockchain developers, entrepreneurs, business leaders and enthusiasts to Sin City October 25-31, 2019. Taking place at The Cosmopolitan at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, these events will provide industry professionals the opportunity to discuss innovations and growth in this emergent technological and financial landscape. 

COMPANY CONTACT:
info@evolv.events 
contact@coinagenda.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
