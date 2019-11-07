Log in
Vegetable oil prices could rise 40% next decade - LMC completes new Oilseeds & Oils Report.

11/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned economic consulting firm, LMC International, has the latest and most critical market information, including price forecasts, production costs, supply & demand, and more on the world's most important oilseeds and oils, including soy, palm, and canola/rapeseed.  There is a relentless demand for vegetable oil and LMC's celebrated report answers pressing questions such as "what will happen to soy meal prices if soy oil has to fill a gap caused by a moratorium on palm oil?"

Through this report, available now, LMC provides independent data and analysis that helps industry players enhance their strategic planning, evaluate investments, and better recognize where to allocate resources.

Test your strategic thinking against an external, independent, expert view. How does your business outlook for the coming years stack up against LMC's global perspective of the market?  This is a valuable opportunity to take stock of where you are, and where you're headed.  New for 2019 is LMC's Interactive Demand Model that lets you produce and compare your own scenarios.

LMC encourages interested parties to subscribe to the report by contacting Michael Schwartz at LMC's New York office: email or phone: +1 212 586-2427.

LMC International Ltd is the world's leading economic consulting firm devoted to the agriculture and agribusiness sector.

We cover the major agricultural commodities and their derivatives. Our offices, associates and contacts around the world enable us to offer a global reach. As a result, LMC International can uniquely provide commodity-specific data and specialist analysis and insight as well as broader macro views of agriculture.

With a track record spanning 40 years, LMC International has a global reputation for excellence and high-quality data and analysis. The long list of clients, which includes most of the leading players in each of the commodity sectors we cover, is testimony to LMC International's leading place in the consulting market.

LMC International is privately held, entirely independent, and does not trade, broker, offer finance or produce any commodity. We therefore have no conflicts of interest.

The global headquarters is in Oxford, England, with regional offices in New York and Kuala Lumpur.

Media Contact: Michael Schwartz, 212-586-2427, mschwartz@lmc-ny.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vegetable-oil-prices-could-rise-40-next-decade---lmc-completes-new-oilseeds--oils-report-300953830.html

SOURCE LMC International


© PRNewswire 2019
