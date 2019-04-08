Vehicle Tech to Dominate at CES Asia 2019

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that CES Asia 2019 vehicle technology show floor space will double in size and showcase technology advances which make cars safer and more connected. More than 60 global auto brands including Audi, Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Nissan will feature their latest innovations in vehicle technology across two major indoor exhibit halls, the event’s largest-ever vehicle tech footprint. CES Asia attendees will experience the latest concept cars and connected vehicles from self-driving to all-electric, making transportation safer and greener. CES Asia will run June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre Center (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.

“Today, every company is a tech company. Traditional automotive manufacturers are joining vehicle tech newcomers to exhibit at CES Asia, the perfect platform that brings together different industries to showcase their latest technologies in self-driving, clean energy and smart navigation features,” said John T. Kelley, show director, CES Asia. “CES Asia uniquely challenges the traditional auto shows in targeting the world’s largest auto market - China.”

German auto giant Volkswagen will join forces with Beijing-based Mobvoi for their CES Asia debut showcasing the latest development of AI coming to Volkswagen’s future cars. Inceptio Technology is another first-time exhibitor to demonstrate next generation self-driving technologies for trucks and transportation services. Other first-time exhibitors include Denso, FAW Hongqi, Great Wall Motor, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Hyundai Mobis, and Polestar. 3M, Bose, Continental, NIRA Dynamics AB, OnStar, Opus Microsystems, Smart Eye AB and United Automotive Electronic Systems are just a few of the notable exhibitors returning to the automotive show floor at CES Asia 2019.

CES Asia 2019 will focus on AI, 5G, Vehicle Tech, and startups from around the world. The show is expected to feature 550+ exhibiting companies, including more than 125 startups and represents the full technology ecosystem with innovations spanning 20 product categories. For the fourth year in a row, the United States Department of Commerce (USDOC) has granted Trade Fair Certification for CES Asia 2019, a formal federal endorsement of CES Asia as a recognized opportunity to showcase U.S. products and services overseas.

