Vehicle Tech to Dominate at CES Asia 2019

The Consumer
Technology Association (CTA) today announced that CES
Asia 2019 vehicle technology show floor space will double in size
and showcase technology advances which make cars safer and more
connected. More than 60 global auto brands including Audi, Honda,
Hyundai, Kia and Nissan will feature their latest innovations in vehicle
technology across two major indoor exhibit halls, the event’s
largest-ever vehicle tech footprint. CES Asia attendees will experience
the latest concept cars and connected vehicles from self-driving to
all-electric, making transportation safer and greener. CES Asia
will run June 11-13, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre
Center (SNIEC) in Shanghai, China.
“Today, every company is a tech company. Traditional automotive
manufacturers are joining vehicle tech newcomers to exhibit at CES Asia,
the perfect platform that brings together different industries to
showcase their latest technologies in self-driving, clean energy and
smart navigation features,” said John T. Kelley, show director, CES
Asia. “CES Asia uniquely challenges the traditional auto shows in
targeting the world’s largest auto market - China.”
German auto giant Volkswagen will join forces with Beijing-based Mobvoi
for their CES Asia debut showcasing the latest development of AI coming
to Volkswagen’s future cars. Inceptio Technology is another first-time
exhibitor to demonstrate next generation self-driving technologies for
trucks and transportation services. Other first-time exhibitors include
Denso, FAW Hongqi, Great Wall Motor, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence,
Hyundai Mobis, and Polestar. 3M, Bose, Continental, NIRA Dynamics AB,
OnStar, Opus Microsystems, Smart Eye AB and United Automotive Electronic
Systems are just a few of the notable exhibitors returning to the
automotive show floor at CES Asia 2019.
CES Asia 2019 will focus on AI, 5G, Vehicle Tech, and startups from
around the world. The show is expected to feature 550+ exhibiting
companies, including more than 125 startups and represents the full
technology ecosystem with innovations spanning 20 product categories.
For the fourth year in a row, the United States Department of Commerce
(USDOC) has granted Trade Fair Certification for CES Asia 2019, a formal
federal endorsement of CES Asia as a recognized opportunity to showcase
U.S. products and services overseas.
Visit CESAsia.com
to register now and find more event details. WeChat registration for CES
Asia 2019 is also available now. Follow us on WeChat (ID: CESAsia_II) to
register.
Note to Editors:
High-definition video b-roll from CES Asia is available for easy
download on CESAsia.com.
Journalists traveling from outside of China will require a J-1
or J-2 visa. For questions about exhibiting at CES Asia,
contact Brian Moon at bmoon@CTA.tech
or +1 703-907-4351.
About CES Asia:
Owned and produced by the International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co.
Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd (Shanghai
Intex), CES Asia is the premier event for the consumer technology
industry, showcasing the full breadth and depth of the innovation
value-chain in the Asian marketplace. Key global businesses come to this
event to grow and reinforce their brand by showcasing the latest
products and technologies to consumer tech industry executives, foreign
buyers and international media. Attendees have exclusive access to some
of the largest brands from China and around the world, while celebrating
the innovation that defines the consumer technology sector.
About International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and CTA:
International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. is a wholly
foreign-owned enterprise by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a
trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology
industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200
companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are
among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA
membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical
education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering
of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES®
– the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of
consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s
industry services.
About Shanghai Intex:
Taken independent in July 2016, Shanghai Intex Exhibition (Co., Ltd.)
was originally founded in 1995 as the pioneering exhibition organizing
business of Intex Shanghai, the first joint venture venue management
business in Shanghai. Shanghai Intex is jointly overseen by the China
Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai and
PNO Exhibitions, giving it the perfect combination of domestic and
international resources. Over the last 20 years, Shanghai Intex has
organized more than 100 tradeshows and over 1000 conferences, with a sum
total show space in excess of 2 million square meters. Shanghai Intex
runs a number of internationally renowned exhibitions covering the music
industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing, public
transportation, floriculture, consumer electronics, technology and more.
