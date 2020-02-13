Vela : Adds Product and Account Management Expertise

Cedric Rondeaux and Ryan Hsu bring their market data and trading experience to global teams

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced the expansion of its global Product and Account Management teams with new hires in London and New York.

Based in London, Cedric Rondeaux joins Vela from ICE Data Services as Product Manager, reporting to the Chief Product Officer, Ollie Cadman. As a subject matter expert, Rondeaux will work as part of the global Product Management team, responsible for setting the product strategy and managing the roadmap for Vela’s market data business. Rondeaux will drive Vela’s response to key client, market and regulatory trends impacting the industry as a whole by identifying opportunities to expand the product set.

Rondeaux commented: “I’m excited by the move to a financial technology firm and using my 15+ years of experience in market data to support Vela’s continued investment in this space. This role is an excellent opportunity for me to contribute my expertise in a culture that fosters innovation and collaboration in a fast-paced working environment. I am delighted to be joining such a well-established and respected leader like Vela.”

“Given our focus on expanding our market data feed, SuperFeed, Cedric brings valuable experience to the role, particularly with his background in managing real-time consolidated market data feed products. His appointment will help ensure success in the execution of our aggressive global roadmap,” said Cadman. “Cedric’s experience and skills will also drive our overall market data strategy and the continued growth of our Ticker Plant Appliance.”

Ryan Hsu joins Vela as an Account Manager based in the New York office, reporting to Keith Cacciola, Chief Customer Officer. Prior to joining Vela, Hsu held roles at Starfuels, TP ICAP and MF Global.

Cacciola said, “Ryan’s extensive background as an oil derivatives broker and his detailed options knowledge will enable him to create, develop and maintain positive partner relationships with clients, not only supporting Vela’s automated trading platform, Metro, but also with our market data and execution products.”

In addition to these Product and Account Management roles, Vela has made a number of new hires in its Engineering, Client Services and Corporate teams across New York, Chicago, Belfast and Manila in the last three months.

