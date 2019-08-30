Velesto Energy Bhd : Change in Boardroom - DATUK TONG POH KEOW

Working experience and occupation

Datuk Tong Poh Keow began her career as secretarial assistant with Siva, Heng & Monteiro in 1978 and was promoted to manager of secretarial services and audit in 1980 before she left the firm to join Shapadu Holding Sdn Bhd in 1981 where she was an accountant and company secretary until March 1983. Datuk Tong Poh Keow joined Highlands & Lowlands Berhad in November 1983 as an accountant and assistant company secretary. In 1985, she joined Kumpulan Guthrie Berhad and had since held various senior positions until her promotion to Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') in 2003. In 2007, she was appointed as the CFO of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad for about 1/2 year prior to assume the role of the CFO of Sime Darby Berhad in June 2008, where she served for about 9 years until her appointment as Executive Director/Group CFO of Sime Darby Property Berhad ('Sime Darby Property') on 30 November 2017. She retired as Group CFO of Sime Darby Property on 31 March 2019. She has served the Sime Darby Group for 36 years. Datuk Tong Poh Keow was named the Best CFO in Malaysia for 2014, 2015 and 2017 at the Institutional Investor Corporate Awards - Alpha Southeast Asia and Best CFO for Investor Relations (Large Cap) for 2013, 2014 and 2017 at Malaysia Investor Relations Awards. She is widely regarded as one of the best professionals in her field, in the region.