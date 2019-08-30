Log in
Velesto Energy Bhd : Change in Boardroom - DATUK TONG POH KEOW

08/30/2019 | 01:21am EDT
Date : 30 August 2019

Change in Boardroom
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD

Date of change 29 Aug 2019
Name DATUK TONG POH KEOW
Age 64
Gender Female
Nationality Malaysia
Designation Independent Director
Directorate Independent and Non Executive
Type of change Appointment
Qualifications
No
Qualifications
Major/Field of Study
Institute/University
Additional Information
1
Professional Qualification 
Chartered Accountant

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, United Kingdom (ACCA)
2
Professional Qualification 
Chartered Accountant

Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA)
3
Diploma 
Commerce

Kolej Tunku Abdul Rahman

Working experience and occupation 
Datuk Tong Poh Keow began her career as secretarial assistant with Siva, Heng & Monteiro in 1978 and was promoted to manager of secretarial services and audit in 1980 before she left the firm to join Shapadu Holding Sdn Bhd in 1981 where she was an accountant and company secretary until March 1983.

Datuk Tong Poh Keow joined Highlands & Lowlands Berhad in November 1983 as an accountant and assistant company secretary. In 1985, she joined Kumpulan Guthrie Berhad and had since held various senior positions until her promotion to Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') in 2003. In 2007, she was appointed as the CFO of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad for about 1/2 year prior to assume the role of the CFO of Sime Darby Berhad in June 2008, where she served for about 9 years until her appointment as Executive Director/Group CFO of Sime Darby Property Berhad ('Sime Darby Property') on 30 November 2017. She retired as Group CFO of Sime Darby Property on 31 March 2019. She has served the Sime Darby Group for 36 years.

Datuk Tong Poh Keow was named the Best CFO in Malaysia for 2014, 2015 and 2017 at the Institutional Investor Corporate Awards - Alpha Southeast Asia and Best CFO for Investor Relations (Large Cap) for 2013, 2014 and 2017 at Malaysia Investor Relations Awards. She is widely regarded as one of the best professionals in her field, in the region.
Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any) 
None
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer 
None
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer 
None
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries 
None


Company Name VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name VELESTO
Date Announced 30 Aug 2019
Category Change in Boardroom
Reference Number C03-30082019-00001


Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 05:20:05 UTC
