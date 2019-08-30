|
Velesto Energy Bhd : Change in Boardroom - DATUK TONG POH KEOW
08/30/2019 | 01:21am EDT
Bursa Announcements
Date
: 30 August 2019
Change in Boardroom
Qualifications
|
Date of change
|
29 Aug 2019
|
Name
|
DATUK TONG POH KEOW
|
Age
|
64
|
Gender
|
Female
|
Nationality
|
Malaysia
|
Designation
|
Independent Director
|
Directorate
|
Independent and Non Executive
|
Type of change
|
Appointment
|
No
|
Qualifications
|
Major/Field of Study
|
Institute/University
|
Additional Information
|
1
|
Professional Qualification
|
|
Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, United Kingdom (ACCA)
|
|
2
|
Professional Qualification
|
|
Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA)
|
|
3
|
Diploma
|
|
|
|
Working experience and occupation
|
Datuk Tong Poh Keow began her career as secretarial assistant with Siva, Heng & Monteiro in 1978 and was promoted to manager of secretarial services and audit in 1980 before she left the firm to join Shapadu Holding Sdn Bhd in 1981 where she was an accountant and company secretary until March 1983.
Datuk Tong Poh Keow joined Highlands & Lowlands Berhad in November 1983 as an accountant and assistant company secretary. In 1985, she joined Kumpulan Guthrie Berhad and had since held various senior positions until her promotion to Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') in 2003. In 2007, she was appointed as the CFO of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad for about 1/2 year prior to assume the role of the CFO of Sime Darby Berhad in June 2008, where she served for about 9 years until her appointment as Executive Director/Group CFO of Sime Darby Property Berhad ('Sime Darby Property') on 30 November 2017. She retired as Group CFO of Sime Darby Property on 31 March 2019. She has served the Sime Darby Group for 36 years.
Datuk Tong Poh Keow was named the Best CFO in Malaysia for 2014, 2015 and 2017 at the Institutional Investor Corporate Awards - Alpha Southeast Asia and Best CFO for Investor Relations (Large Cap) for 2013, 2014 and 2017 at Malaysia Investor Relations Awards. She is widely regarded as one of the best professionals in her field, in the region.
|
Directorships in public companies and listed issuers (if any)
|
None
|
Family relationship with any director and/or major shareholder of the listed issuer
|
None
|
Any conflict of interests that he/she has with the listed issuer
|
None
|
Details of any interest in the securities of the listed issuer or its subsidiaries
|
None
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
VELESTO
|
Date Announced
|
30 Aug 2019
|
Category
|
Change in Boardroom
|
Reference Number
|
C03-30082019-00001
Disclaimer
Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 05:20:05 UTC
|
|
|01:51a
|GLOBALDATA : Fixed and mobile broadband services to drive telecom market growth in Malaysia between 2018 and 2023, says GlobalData
|
PU
|01:51a
|GLOBALDATA : presents top 25 global banks by market capitalization during Q1 2019
|
PU
|01:46a
|WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : ' Dungen office building in Hyllie, Malmö nominated for the Urban Design Prize.
|
PU
|01:46a
|AEVIS VICTORIA SA : Hirslanden and Swiss Medical Network reach an agreement about the sale of Klinik Belair
|
PU
|01:46a
|OCI : N.V. Reports Q2 2019 Results
|
PU
|01:41a
|TASMAN RESOURCES : Fortescue and Tasman farmin/JV over Vulcan now unconditional
|
PU
|01:40a
|CUSTOMIZED FURNITURE : Market 2019 New Innovative Solutions to Boost Global Growth with Top Key Player - Baker, EDRA, Cappellini, Baxter, Christopher Guy, Poliform, Cavalli, Roche Bobois, BoConcept
|
AQ
|01:38a
|LUXURY EYEWEAR : Market 2019 Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | by Top Key Players - Derigo Eyetec Marchon Marcolin MIRARI OAKLEY OPTEC JAPAN CORPORATION Safilo
|
AQ
|01:37a
|Global Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Major Industry Players Profiles | Technavio
|
BU
|01:36a
|SS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Discover CECL lessons learned at AICPA conference
|
PU
|
|
|