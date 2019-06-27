Log in
Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA

06/27/2019 | 06:40am EDT
Bursa Announcements
Date : 27 June 2019

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
Address Tingkat 4, Balai PNB
No. 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. 766894-T
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 25 Jun 2019
17,177,300
Disposed Direct Interest
Name of registered holder AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
Address of registered holder Tingkat 4, Balai PNB 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal of shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 3,119,193,744
Direct (%) 37.967
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 3,119,193,744
Date of notice 25 Jun 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 27 Jun 2019


Announcement Info
Company Name VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name VELESTO
Date Announced 27 Jun 2019
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-27062019-00009


Disclaimer

Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 10:39:07 UTC
