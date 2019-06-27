|
Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
06/27/2019 | 06:40am EDT
Bursa Announcements
Date
: 27 June 2019
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Details of changes
|
Name
|
AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
|
Address
|
Tingkat 4, Balai PNB
No. 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
766894-T
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
25 Jun 2019
|
17,177,300
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
|
Address of registered holder
|
Tingkat 4, Balai PNB 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Disposal of shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
3,119,193,744
|
Direct (%)
|
37.967
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
Total no of securities after change
|
3,119,193,744
|
Date of notice
|
25 Jun 2019
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
27 Jun 2019
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
VELESTO
|
Date Announced
|
27 Jun 2019
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-27062019-00009
Disclaimer
Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 10:39:07 UTC
|
|