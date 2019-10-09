Log in
Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA

10/09/2019 | 02:01am EDT
Bursa Announcements
Date : 09 October 2019

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
Address Tingkat 4, Balai PNB
No. 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. 766894-T
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 07 Oct 2019
13,500,000
Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
Address of registered holder Tingkat 4, Balai PNB 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of Shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 3,109,242,602
Direct (%) 37.846
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 3,109,242,602
Date of notice 07 Oct 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 09 Oct 2019


Announcement Info
Company Name VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name VELESTO
Date Announced 09 Oct 2019
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-09102019-00002


Disclaimer

Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 06:00:06 UTC
