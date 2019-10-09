|
Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
10/09/2019 | 02:01am EDT
Date
: 09 October 2019
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Details of changes
Name
AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
Address
|
Tingkat 4, Balai PNB
No. 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
766894-T
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
07 Oct 2019
13,500,000
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
Address of registered holder
Tingkat 4, Balai PNB 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Acquisition of Shares
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
3,109,242,602
Direct (%)
37.846
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
3,109,242,602
Date of notice
07 Oct 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
09 Oct 2019
Announcement Info
Company Name
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name
VELESTO
Date Announced
09 Oct 2019
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-09102019-00002
Disclaimer
