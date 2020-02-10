|
Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
02/10/2020 | 06:23am EST
Date
: 10 February 2020
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Details of changes
|
Name
|
AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
|
Address
|
Tingkat 4, Balai PNB
No. 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
200701008892 (766894-T)
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
06 Feb 2020
|
14,997,000
|
Disposed
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
AMANAHRAYA TRUSTEES BERHAD - AMANAH SAHAM BUMIPUTERA
|
Address of registered holder
|
Tingkat 4, Balai PNB 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Sale of Shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
2,770,520,402
|
Direct (%)
|
33.723
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
Total no of securities after change
|
2,770,520,402
|
Date of notice
|
06 Feb 2020
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
10 Feb 2020
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
VELESTO
|
Date Announced
|
10 Feb 2020
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-10022020-00042
|
|