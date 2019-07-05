Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND

The total number of securities after change comprise of the following: (a) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident Fund Board (379,731,074 ordinary shares) (b) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AMUNDI) (15,000,000 ordinary shares) (c) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (AFFIN-HWG) (31,546,200 ordinary shares) (d) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd - Employees Provident FD BD (RHB INV) (26,346,532 ordinary shares) (e) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Employees Provident FD BD (ABERDEEN) (16,240,300 ordinary shares) (f) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd EMPLYS PRVNT FD BD (F.TEMISLAMIC) IC (4,339,100 ordinary shares) (g) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd EMPLYS PRVNT FD BD (ABERISLAMIC) IC (5,343,600 ordinary shares)