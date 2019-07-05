Log in
Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND

07/05/2019 | 09:18am EDT
Bursa Announcements
Date : 05 July 2019

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND
Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 02 Jul 2019
3,000,000
Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
2 02 Jul 2019
4,807,700
Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FD BD (AFFIN-HWG)
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 478,546,806
Direct (%) 5.825
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 478,546,806
Date of notice 03 Jul 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 05 Jul 2019


Remarks : 
The total number of securities after change comprise of the following:
(a) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd
 - Employees Provident Fund Board (379,731,074 ordinary shares)
(b) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd 
 - Employees Provident FD BD (AMUNDI) (15,000,000 ordinary shares)
(c) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd 
 - Employees Provident FD BD (AFFIN-HWG) (31,546,200 ordinary shares)
(d) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd 
 - Employees Provident FD BD (RHB INV) (26,346,532 ordinary shares)
(e) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd 
Employees Provident FD BD (ABERDEEN) (16,240,300 ordinary shares)
(f) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd 
EMPLYS PRVNT FD BD (F.TEMISLAMIC) IC (4,339,100 ordinary shares)
(g) Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd 
EMPLYS PRVNT FD BD (ABERISLAMIC) IC (5,343,600 ordinary shares)

Announcement Info
Company Name VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name VELESTO
Date Announced 05 Jul 2019
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-05072019-00033


Disclaimer

Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 13:17:04 UTC
