Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

08/07/2019 | 06:45am EDT
Bursa Announcements
Date : 07 August 2019

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 02 Aug 2019
1,500,000
Disposed Direct Interest
Name of registered holder CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FD BD (ABERDEEN)
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
2 02 Aug 2019
3,135,300
Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLYS PRVNT FD BD(ASIANISLAMIC) IC
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal and Acquisition of shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 564,556,506
Direct (%) 6.872
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 564,556,506
Date of notice 05 Aug 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 07 Aug 2019


Announcement Info
Company Name VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name VELESTO
Date Announced 07 Aug 2019
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-06082019-00124


Disclaimer

Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 10:44:09 UTC
