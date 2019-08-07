|
Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
08/07/2019 | 06:45am EDT
Date
: 07 August 2019
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Details of changes
Name
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address
Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation
Malaysia
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
No
Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction
Nature of Interest
1
02 Aug 2019
1,500,000
Disposed
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FD BD (ABERDEEN)
Address of registered holder
Level 42, Menara Citibank, 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
2
02 Aug 2019
3,135,300
Acquired
Direct Interest
Name of registered holder
CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLYS PRVNT FD BD(ASIANISLAMIC) IC
Address of registered holder
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
Disposal and Acquisition of shares
Nature of interest
Direct Interest
Direct (units)
564,556,506
Direct (%)
6.872
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change
564,556,506
Date of notice
05 Aug 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
07 Aug 2019
Announcement Info
Company Name
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name
VELESTO
Date Announced
07 Aug 2019
Category
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number
CS2-06082019-00124
Disclaimer
Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 10:44:09 UTC
