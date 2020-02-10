Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:23am EST
Bursa Announcements
Date : 10 February 2020

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 06 Feb 2020
2,419,300
Disposed Direct Interest
Name of registered holder CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal of Shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 586,826,374
Direct (%) 7.143
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 586,826,374
Date of notice 07 Feb 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 10 Feb 2020


Announcement Info
Company Name VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name VELESTO
Date Announced 10 Feb 2020
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-10022020-00059


Disclaimer

Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 11:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Automobile in merger talks with Volvo Car
RE
06:41aMETN : Helbio delivers fuel cell system to Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
AQ
06:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Gearing Announcement
PU
06:38aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Updates on Suspected 2019 Novel Coronavirus Cases in Q & M Medical Clinics
PU
06:38aSHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY : Change of venue of extraordinary general meeting, a shareholders' class meeting and h shareholders' class meeting to be held on february 14, 2020
PU
06:38aSOPHOS : Societe Generale SA - Form 8.3 - Sophos Group Plc
PU
06:38aSOPHOS : JPMorgan Sec.Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Sophos Group plc
PU
06:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AbbVie Inc. 8.3
PU
06:38aAUSUPREME INTERNATIONAL : Resumption guidance
PU
06:38aFUJIAN NUOQI : Further delay in despatch of circular in relation to (1) very substantial acquisition; (2) reverse takeover involving a new listing application; (3) issue of consideration shares under specific mandate; (4) application for whitewash waiver; and (5) amendments to the articles of association
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
2ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
5NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group