Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD

02/17/2020 | 05:52am EST
Bursa Announcements
Date : 17 February 2020

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 13 Feb 2020
2,000,000
Acquired Direct Interest
Name of registered holder CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address of registered holder Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Acquisition of Shares
Nature of interest Direct Interest
Direct (units) 591,826,374
Direct (%) 7.204
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
Total no of securities after change 591,826,374
Date of notice 14 Feb 2020
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 17 Feb 2020


Announcement Info
Company Name VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name VELESTO
Date Announced 17 Feb 2020
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-17022020-00101


Disclaimer

Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:51:09 UTC
