|
Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
02/17/2020 | 05:52am EST
Bursa Announcements
Date
: 17 February 2020
Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Details of changes
|
Name
|
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
Address
|
Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
|
Company No.
|
EPF ACT 1991
|
Nationality/Country of incorporation
|
Malaysia
|
Descriptions (Class)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
No
|
Date of change
|
No of securities
|
Type of Transaction
|
Nature of Interest
|
1
|
13 Feb 2020
|
2,000,000
|
Acquired
|
Direct Interest
|
Name of registered holder
|
CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
|
Address of registered holder
|
Level 42, Menara Citibank 165 Jalan Ampang 50450 Kuala Lumpur
|
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction
|
Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred
|
Acquisition of Shares
|
Nature of interest
|
Direct Interest
|
Direct (units)
|
591,826,374
|
Direct (%)
|
7.204
|
Indirect/deemed interest (units)
|
Indirect/deemed interest (%)
|
Total no of securities after change
|
591,826,374
|
Date of notice
|
14 Feb 2020
|
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
|
17 Feb 2020
Announcement Info
|
Company Name
|
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
VELESTO
|
Date Announced
|
17 Feb 2020
|
Category
|
Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
|
Reference Number
|
CS2-17022020-00101
Disclaimer
Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:51:09 UTC
|
|