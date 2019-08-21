Log in
Velesto Energy Bhd : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - YAYASAN PELABURAN BUMIPUTRA

08/21/2019 | 07:23am EDT
Bursa Announcements
Date : 21 August 2019

Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016)
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD

Particulars of substantial Securities Holder
Name YAYASAN PELABURAN BUMIPUTRA
Address c/o Permodalan Nasional Berhad, Tingkat 4, Balai PNB
No. 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak
Kuala Lumpur
50400 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. TEMPATAN 37113-P
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class) Ordinary Shares
Details of changes
No Date of change
No of securities
Type of Transaction Nature of Interest
1 19 Aug 2019
150,000,000
Disposed Deemed Interest
Name of registered holder PERMODALAN NASIONAL BERHAD
Address of registered holder Tingkat 4, Balai PNB 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur
Description of 'Others' Type of Transaction

Circumstances by reason of which change has occurred Disposal of shares
Nature of interest Deemed Interest
Direct (units)
Direct (%)
Indirect/deemed interest (units) 1,094,554,759
Indirect/deemed interest (%) 13.323
Total no of securities after change 1,094,554,759
Date of notice 19 Aug 2019
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 21 Aug 2019


Remarks : 
Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra is deemed to have indirect interest through its shareholding of 100% less one share of Permodalan Nasional Berhad by virtue of Section 8(4) of the Companies Act, 2016.

Announcement Info
Company Name VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name VELESTO
Date Announced 21 Aug 2019
Category Change in the Interest of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 138 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS2-21082019-00015


Disclaimer

Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 11:22:12 UTC
0
share via e-mail
0
About
