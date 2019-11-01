Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Velesto Energy Bhd : OTHERS VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD (VEB OR THE COMPANY) OFFER AND GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE EMPLOYEES SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF UP TO 7.5% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF VEB (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES, IF ANY) (ESOS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 07:18am EDT
Bursa Announcements
Date : 01 November 2019

OTHERS VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD (VEB OR THE COMPANY) OFFER AND GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE EMPLOYEES SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF UP TO 7.5% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF VEB (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES, IF ANY) (ESOS)
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD

Type Announcement
Subject OTHERS
Description 
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD (VEB OR THE COMPANY) 

OFFER AND GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE EMPLOYEES SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF UP TO 7.5% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF VEB (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES, IF ANY) (ESOS)

Reference is made to the ESOS which was approved by the shareholders of VEB on 31 October 2019 and implemented on 1 November 2019.

Pursuant to Paragraph 9.19(51) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, VEB wishes to announce that VEB has today made the first offer of options to the executive director and eligible employees of VEB and its subsidiary companies (excluding subsidiary companies which are dormant) under the ESOS. The details are as follows:

(1)

Date of offer

:

1 November 2019

(2)

Option exercise price

:

RM0.33

(3)

Number of options offered to:

(i) En Rohaizad Darus, President /

Non-Independent Executive Director

:

11,400,000

(ii) Other eligible employees

:

118,930,000

Total

:

130,330,000

(4)

Closing market price of VEB shares on the date of offer

:

RM0.35

(5)

Vesting period of the options offered

:

Three years from the Date of Offer, or any such earlier date as determined by the ESOS Committee.

This announcement is dated 1 November 2019.




Announcement Info
Company Name VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name VELESTO
Date Announced 01 Nov 2019
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-01112019-00045


Disclaimer

Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 11:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45aBBX CAPITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:44aFLOOR & DECOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:43aExxon Mobil profit halves on weak oil prices, chemicals business
RE
07:43aNissan picks American as finance chief as new generation takes helm
RE
07:43aBEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY : Discloseable transaction - the provision of the guarantee
PU
07:43aELAND OIL & GAS : Form 8.3 - ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
PU
07:43aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : : Profit Guidance
PU
07:43aSPRING REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme
PU
07:43aSIM TECHNOLOGY : (revised) next day disclosure return
PU
07:43aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARPETRIGHT PLC : CARPETRIGHT : Shares in UK's Carpetright slump on biggest investor's rescue bid
2NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
3AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Net profit of DKK 10.0 billion earned during a period of continuing challe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group