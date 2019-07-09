Log in
Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Managed Service Provider Partner Status

07/09/2019 | 06:06am EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Technology Solutions Inc., a leading Enterprise Cloud Application Service Provider is proud to announce it has earned Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner status.

In addition to being an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), achieving the AWS MSP Partner designation confirms Velocity’s abilities in migrating and managing complex enterprise applications to AWS. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise, have had several successful and referenceable migrations and ongoing management of production workloads on AWS, and are compliant with the AWS Well-Architected Framework for resiliency, security and cost optimization. The audit is completed by a professional 3rd party firm on behalf of AWS.

Velocity‘s deep experience in migrating and managing complex enterprise applications to the cloud has enabled the creation of robust enterprise patterns that are compliant with the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Velocity has codified these patterns into its proprietary Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform™ (VCAMP®), which helps customers rapidly migrate complex enterprise workloads and entire data centers to a secure, resilient, and agile infrastructure on AWS while optimizing performance and cost. Customers achieve immediate benefits, including a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), higher resiliency, and security. This allows IT teams to focus on the strategic phase of the cloud journey of modernizing and digitizing their business.

"We migrated our core enterprise systems to AWS in August 2016 with the help of Velocity,” said Ken Morris, CIO Of Innocor, Inc. “After the migration, we saw significant improvements in service levels with the added resiliency and security of the platform. Velocity has brought forth experts in supporting complex enterprise apps in the cloud and leveraged the VCAMP platform to provide agility, speed, and quality through automation."

“Customers want the reassurance that their managed cloud application service provider has the right breadth and depth of expertise in AWS, DevOps and complex enterprise applications,” said Jim McInnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, at Velocity. “The AWS MSP Partner designation provides customers with the comfort that Velocity is recognized as having the expertise, automation, and mature processes for implementing, migrating, managing, and optimizing critical enterprise workloads on AWS. We enable low risk and rapid migrations to AWS so that our customers can focus on leveraging the rich features of AWS to be more agile, transform, and digitize their business.”

Velocity helps customers run their most critical enterprise applications, and related infrastructure, on AWS including Oracle, SAP, JDE, Infor, Kronos, PeopleSoft, SQL Server, Oracle DB and other complex enterprise applications. Through VCAMP (Velocity Cloud Management Platform), Velocity offers a single management console for cloud management services across multiple cloud and hybrid environments, including purpose-built analytics integrated into the application and infrastructure layer. With more than 50 customers migrated successfully to AWS, Velocity has a proven track record in migrating and managing the most critical workloads on AWS.

About Velocity Technology Solutions
Velocity Technology Solutions (www.VelocityCloud.com), the global enterprise workload cloud managed services leader since 2003, delivers secure, fully managed environments spanning virtual private, public and hybrid clouds. The company’s portfolio includes enterprise workload cloud migration and management services, with advanced data analytics and optimization solutions. Velocity’s expertise in managing leading ERP applications, leveraging the patented Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform, gives customers optimized availability, security, visibility and control at a reduced total cost of ownership. Velocity is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Velocity is a portfolio company of Silver Lake Sumeru, a global leader with private equity investments in leading, growth-oriented technology companies. For additional information on Silver Lake and its entire portfolio, visit www.silverlake.com.

Contact Information:

Jamessina Hille
Marketing Director
Velocity Technology Solutions
516-607-6124
jamie.hille@velocitycloud.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
