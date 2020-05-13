Velocity Financial, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

First Quarter Highlights:

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) reported net income of $2.6 million, a decrease from $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Core net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $5.8 million, or $0.29 per share. “Core” earnings per share reflect adjustments for unique 1Q20 impacts, including one-time debt amortization cost in addition to COVID-19 impacts on the Company’s loan loss reserve. Book value of stockholders’ equity was $250.4 million at March 31, 2020, reflecting growth from new IPO capital and retained earnings as the Company did not engage in distressed loan sales or have significant impairments in its loans portfolio.

President and CEO, Chris Farrar commented, “Our first quarter results reflect one-time costs from our corporate debt paydown with IPO proceeds and an increase to our loan loss reserve due to COVID-19. While the last two months have presented near-term challenges for Velocity’s business, we remained profitable in the first quarter and have undertaken a number of steps to strengthen business continuity, improve the Company’s liquidity position and prioritize the safety and productivity of our employees. While it is still too early to accurately predict the ultimate impact of this health crisis on the economy and Velocity’s short term operations, we are positioning the business to thrive in the long term.”

Velocity’s Response to COVID-19

As a result of the severe market volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Velocity temporarily suspended loan origination activities until markets stabilize. Many of the Company’s loan production staff have been placed on 60-day temporary furlough, effective May 1, 2020. In addition, our special servicing team implemented a forbearance program to help small investors and business owners manage through these unprecedented times.

The Company also entered into an agreement with our original sponsors, Snow Phipps and TOBI to issue $45 million of convertible preferred stock and warrants and entered into amendments with the lenders on our existing warehouse repurchase agreements. The amended agreements provide the Company with a more flexible and stable financing solution for its recently originated whole loans.

These initiatives have stabilized the company’s liquidity and financing. For additional information, please refer to Velocity’s first quarter 2020 earnings presentation.

First Quarter Operating Results KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 $ Variance % Variance Pretax income $ 3,727 $ 8,142 $ (4,415 ) (54 )% Net income $ 2,579 $ 5,182 $ (2,603 ) (50 )% Diluted EPS(1) $ 0.13 $ 0.44 $ (0.31 ) (71 )% "Core" Earnings $ 5,804 NA - - "Core" EPS(2) $ 0.29 NA - - Pretax return on equity 7 % 22 % NA (69 )% Net interest margin - portfolio 4.2 % 4.3 % NA (3 )% Avergage equity $ 225,125 $ 150,388 $ 74,737 50 %

Discussion of results:

First quarter 2020 EPS was $0.13 per share

Core EPS reflects a $0.16 per share adjustment from the following:

‒ $0.13 per share impact related to one-time debt amortization costs from a $75 million reduction in long-term corporate debt utilizing proceeds from Velocity Financial, Inc.’s initial public offering (IPO) on January 17, 2020

‒ $0.03 per share impact related to loan loss provisioning for macroeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic

The Company remained profitable and increased book value in the first quarter, despite a challenging environment and significant market volatility, which reflects prudent capital management and the quality of Velocity’s business model

TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ in millions) 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 $ Variance % Variance Held for Investment Investor 1-4 Rental $ 872 $ 859 $ 12 1 % Mixed Use 265 251 14 5 % Multi-Family 201 198 3 1 % Retail 181 180 2 1 % All Other 384 355 29 8 % Total $ 1,903 $ 1,843 $ 59 3 % Held for Sale Short-term loans $ 224 $ 216 $ 8 4 % Total Managed Loan Portfolio $ 2,127 $ 2,059 $ 68 3 % Key loan portfolio metrics: Total loan count 6,504 6,373 Weighted average loan to value 66 % 66 % Weighted average total portfolio yield 8.57 % 8.89 % Weighted average total debt cost 5.88 % 5.44 %

Discussion of results:

Velocity’s total loan portfolio was $2.1 billion at March 31, 2020, a 3 percent quarter-over-quarter increase from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by Velocity’s organic loan production

The loans held for investment portfolio was $1.9 billion at March 31, 2020, a 3 percent quarter-over-quarter increase from the prior quarter, driven by growth of Mixed Use and Other loan investments

The loans held for sale portfolio was $224 million in UPB at March 31, 2020, a 4 percent increase from the prior quarter. Loans held for sale are short-term interest-only loans with contractual maturities of two years or less.

Net loan additions to the portfolio totaled $68 million in UPB in the first quarter of 2020

The weighted average loan-to-value ratio of the total portfolio was 66 percent at March 31, 2020, essentially unchanged from the prior quarter

The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.57 percent in the first quarter, a decrease of 32 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily resulting from growth in nonaccrual loans

The decrease in portfolio related debt cost was attributable to our more recent, lower cost pro rata securitizations

LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES ($ in millions) 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 65 $ 95 $ (29 ) (31 )% Traditional Perm. 86 103 $ (17 ) (17 )% Short-term loans 96 123 $ (27 ) (22 )% Total loan production $ 248 $ 321 $ (73 ) (23 )%

Discussion of results:

In late March, Velocity temporarily suspended loan origination activities until the current market volatility subsides. This action resulted in origination volume lower than originally forecast

Loan origination volume in the first quarter of 2020 totaled $248 million, a 23 percent decrease from $321 million in the fourth quarter of 2019

Revising post-COVID-19 origination strategy to identify best risk/reward opportunities

REVENUES ($ in thousands) 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 $ Variance % Variance Interest income $ 44,637 $ 44,124 $ 512 1 % Interest expense - portfolio related (22,848 ) (22,690 ) (158 ) 1 % Interest expense - corporate debt (6,342 ) (4,069 ) (2,273 ) 56 % Provision for loan losses (1,289 ) (242 ) (1,047 ) 433 % Net Interest Income $ 14,157 $ 17,123 $ (2,966 ) (17 )% Gain on loan sales 2,617 1,496 1,121 75 % Other Operating (loss) income (998 ) (665 ) (333 ) 50 % Total Revenues $ 15,777 $ 17,955 $ (2,177 ) (12 )%

Discussion of results:

Corporate debt-related interest expense in the first quarter of 2020 includes one-time debt amortization of $3.5 million and a $0.3 million prepayment fee.

The provision for loan losses increased mainly from the macroeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the real estate markets. The adoption of CECL had an immaterial impact.

EXPENSES ($ in thousands) 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 $ Variance % Variance Compensation and employee benefits $ 5,041 $ 3,992 $ 1,049 26 % Rent and occupancy 455 426 29 7 % Loan servicing 2,239 1,939 300 15 % Professional fees 1,184 468 715 153 % Real estate owned, net 1,134 1,300 (166 ) (13 )% Other expenses 1,998 1,689 309 18 % Total expenses $ 12,051 $ 9,814 $ 2,236 23 %

Discussion of results:

Compensation and employee benefits expense increased as a result of new operations and sales staff to support loan origination activities and a reduction in deferred compensation driven by the suspension of loan originations

Loan servicing expenses increased mainly as a result of loan portfolio growth.

Professional fees increased as a result of our new public company costs

SECURITIZATIONS Securities Balance at Trusts Issued 3/31/2020 W.A. Rate 2011-1 Trust $ 61,042 $ - - 2014-1 Trust 161,076 28,116 8.04 % 2015-1 Trust 285,457 47,042 7.85 % 2016-1 Trust 319,809 73,887 7.20 % 2016-2 Trust 166,853 55,119 6.09 % 2017-1 Trust 211,910 97,576 4.77 % 2017-2 Trust 245,601 152,941 3.51 % 2018-1 Trust 176,816 125,421 3.96 % 2018-2 Trust 307,988 227,752 4.42 % 2019-1 Trust 235,580 207,144 4.03 % 2019-2 Trust 207,020 191,343 3.41 % 2019-3 Trust 154,419 143,048 3.24 % 2020-1 Trust 248,700 247,293 2.94 % $ 2,782,271 $ 1,596,682

Discussion of results:

The Company issued its first securitization of the year (VCC 2020-1) in February, and our thirteenth securitization overall, for $248.7 million and a weighted average rate of 2.94 percent.

The more recent pro rata REMIC structure issuances have decreased our overall debt cost.

RESOLUTION ACTIVITY - FIRST QUARTER 2020 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 12,928 $ 850 Paid current 3,504 101 REO sold 1,091 (293 ) $ 17,522 $ 658

Discussion of results:

Nonperforming loans resolutions in the first quarter of 2020, totaled $17.5 million in UPB and realized net gains of $0.66 million

Payoff of nonperforming loans generally results in the collection of default interest and prepayment fees

Paid current are loans brought back to performing status generally realize delinquent and default interest

Real Estate Owned (REO) realize gains or losses when sold, net of transaction and carrying costs

Velocity’s in-house special servicing operations assumes responsibilities for resolution strategies on nonperforming loans and has a successful track record minimizing loan loss

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on May 13, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://services.choruscall.com/links/vel200513xyLJS0Kl.html

The earnings discussion can also be accessed by dialing 1-866-807-9684 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers must dial 1-412-317-5415. Callers should ask to be joined into the Velocity Financial, Inc. earnings call.

Management’s slide presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.velfinance.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

A replay of the call will be available through midnight on May 20, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and in Canada 855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering access code #10143890. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website a under "Events and Presentations.”

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers it has built and refined over 15 years.

(1) “Core EPS” is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand unique items that impact earnings. For a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to “Core” EPS, please refer to the sections of this press release titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP.” (2) The total loan portfolio at March 31, 2020 was comprised of $1.903 billion in UPB of held for investment loans and $0.224 billion of held for sale loans.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses operating income and operating margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of operating income and operating margin is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, readers should use operating income and operating margin in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income. Operating income represents net income before income taxes, interest expense on our corporate debt, and the amortization of deal costs related to corporate debt issuance. Additionally, operating margin is the ratio of operating income total revenues. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of net operating income and net operating margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Furthermore, net operating income is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax and portfolio-related debt service payments. The amounts shown for Operating income may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges that are used to determine compliance with financial covenants.

We use operating income to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that this non-GAAP measure, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financials, provides useful information to investors by offering:

The ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results.

The ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses; and

A better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business.

We believe that operating income has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that operating income should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with net income. For more information on operating income, refer to the section of this press release below titled “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to (1) the course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its direct and indirect impacts (2) general economic conditions and real estate market conditions, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our ability to retain and attract loan originators and other professionals, and (5) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies.

For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled ''Risk Factors" in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 7, 2020, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 09/30/2019 06/30/2019 03/31/2019 (In thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,649 $ 21,465 $ 8,849 $ 14,105 $ 16,948 Restricted cash 4,483 6,087 3,152 1,542 1,986 Loans held for sale, net 223,123 214,467 170,440 82,308 58,123 Loans held for investment, at fair value 2,987 2,960 2,936 2,974 2,971 Loans held for investment 1,895,684 1,837,646 1,751,178 1,660,387 1,592,708 Net deferred loan costs 26,801 25,714 24,757 23,346 21,874 Total loans, net 2,148,595 2,080,787 1,949,311 1,769,015 1,675,676 Accrued interest receivables 14,470 13,295 12,450 11,326 10,788 Receivables due from servicers 37,884 49,659 38,349 33,618 35,395 Other receivables 2,516 4,778 7,585 3,321 1,190 Real estate owned, net 16,164 13,068 15,806 14,221 12,996 Property and equipment, net 4,964 4,680 4,903 5,045 5,254 Deferred tax asset 10,111 8,280 4,127 3,228 1,778 Other assets 10,519 12,667 17,219 15,383 7,365 Total Assets $ 2,257,354 $ 2,214,766 $ 2,061,751 $ 1,870,804 $ 1,769,376 Liabilities and members' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 58,591 $ 56,146 $ 41,957 $ 30,832 $ 39,731 Secured financing, net 74,364 145,599 145,285 127,061 127,179 Securitizations, net 1,576,431 1,438,629 1,377,733 1,261,456 1,338,032 Warehouse and repurchase facilities 298,372 422,688 349,859 280,710 97,059 Debt issuance costs (835 ) (1,140 ) (744 ) (750 ) (586 ) Total Liabilities 2,006,924 2,061,922 1,914,090 1,699,309 1,601,415 Class C preferred units - - - 27,399 26,929 Stockholders' equity 250,430 152,844 147,661 144,096 141,032 Total Liabilities and members' equity $ 2,257,354 $ 2,214,766 $ 2,061,751 $ 1,870,804 $ 1,769,376

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 09/30/2019 06/30/2019 03/31/2019 Revenues Interest income $ 44,637 $ 44,124 $ 40,379 $ 36,884 $ 36,143 Interest expense - portfolio related 22,848 22,689 21,827 20,324 19,062 Net interest income - portfolio related 21,789 21,435 18,552 16,560 17,081 Interest expense - corporate debt 6,342 4,070 3,842 3,353 3,353 Net interest income 15,447 17,365 14,710 13,207 13,728 Provision for loan losses 1,289 242 338 212 348 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,157 17,123 14,372 12,995 13,380 Other operating income (expense) 1,620 833 (212 ) 308 1,721 Total revenues 15,777 17,956 14,160 13,303 15,101 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 5,041 3,992 3,712 3,801 4,006 Rent and occupancy 455 426 369 398 338 Loan servicing 2,239 1,939 1,957 1,637 1,863 Professional fees 1,184 469 398 534 656 Real estate owned, net 1,134 1,300 485 561 301 Provision for held for sale loan losses - 7 - - - Other operating expenses 1,998 1,681 1,563 1,393 1,336 Total operating expenses 12,051 9,814 8,484 8,324 8,500 Income before income taxes 3,727 8,142 5,676 4,979 6,601 Income tax expense 1,148 2,960 1,796 1,444 1,906 Net income $ 2,579 $ 5,182 $ 3,880 $ 3,535 $ 4,695 Earnings per share $ 0.13 NA NA NA NA Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.13

Velocity Financial, Inc. Net Interest Margin ‒ Portfolio Related and Total Company (Unaudited) Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale 202,474 59,684 Loans held for investment 1,881,308 1,566,314 Total loans 2,083,783 44,637 8.57 % 1,625,998 36,143 8.89 % Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities 344,387 4,301 5.00 % 216,250 3,141 5.81 % Securitizations 1,545,281 18,547 4.80 % 1,228,446 15,921 5.18 % Total debt - portfolio related 1,889,668 22,848 1,444,696 19,062 5.28 % Corporate debt 94,468 6,342 127,594 3,353 10.51 % Total debt 1,984,136 29,190 1,572,290 22,415 5.70 % Net interest spread - portfolio related (1) 3.73 % 3.61 % Net interest margin - portfolio related 4.18 % 4.20 % Net interest spread - total company (2) 2.68 % 3.19 % Net interest margin - total company 2.97 % 3.38 %

(1) Net interest spread - portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the yield on our portfolio related debt. (2) Net interest spread - total company is the difference between the yield on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP (Unaudited) Quarter Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 09/30/2019 06/30/2019 03/31/2019 GAAP Net Income $ 2,579 $ 5,182 $ 3,880 $ 3,535 $ 4,695 Income tax expense 1,148 2,960 1,796 1,444 1,906 Interest expense - corporate debt 2,576 3,657 3,400 3,190 3,190 Amortization expense - corporate debt deal costs 3,766 412 442 163 163 Net Operating Income $ 10,069 $ 7,029 $ 5,638 $ 4,797 $ 5,259

"CORE" EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 3/31/2020 Per Share GAAP Net Income $ 2,579 $ 0.13 One-time Debt Amortization & Expenses 2,610 0.13 COVID-19 Impact 615 0.03 "Core" Earnings $ 5,804 $ 0.29

