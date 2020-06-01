Log in
Velocity Financial Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50K Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

06/01/2020 | 10:02am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Velocity Financial, Inc. (“Velocity Financial” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VEL) to determine whether the Company issued materially misleading information to the investing public regarding its January 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Velocity Financial investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities and suffered losses greater than $50K are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802securities@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
