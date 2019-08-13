Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Velocity Global : CEO Ben Wright Named Champion of the Year by the CEO World Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 09:10am EDT

Velocity Global, the leading provider of global business expansion solutions, proudly announces its CEO, Ben Wright, has been named Champion of the Year in the CEO Achievers category by the CEO World Awards®.

Now in its seventh year, the prestigious CEO World Awards program recognizes the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, corporate social responsibility, and major business milestones, and honors individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

Wright, a first-time entrepreneur, started Velocity Global in 2014 to help companies achieve their global expansion goals. Today, the company offers global expansion services in over 185 countries with more than 130 employees in 10 international offices. Because of the company’s immense growth, Velocity Global ranked #4 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2018—a lifelong dream Wright had when he started the company.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this acknowledgement—especially knowing that the milestones we’ve achieved at Velocity Global are key factors in the selection process,” said Wright. “We have accomplished so much in a short time, and it has been a true team effort. I proudly accept this award on behalf of my colleagues who play a pivotal role in the success of our business.”

Within the community, Wright and Velocity Global employees are avid supporters of First Descents, a non-profit organization that supports young adults battling cancer and multiple sclerosis through guided outdoor adventure programs. Community service is also a big focus for the company as it continues to grow. A team of colleagues recently organized a company-wide philanthropy event, the Velocity Global Day of Service, to celebrate the company’s five-year anniversary and give back to Velocity Global’s 10 communities: Toronto, Yangon, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Singapore, London, Bogotá, Dubai, Bangalore, and its headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

“Ben is an incredible leader, and he is more than deserving of this international recognition,” said Greg Thiessen, CFO of Velocity Global. “He’s extremely passionate about leading this company, giving back to the community, and continuing to be a great role model for the family he has built at Velocity Global.”

Wright has also been named Entrepreneur of the Year by EY for the Mountain Desert Region and CEO of the Year by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

For a full list of CEO World Awards winners, visit: ceoworldawards.com.

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global is the leading provider of global employment solutions that has reinvented the way companies expand overseas. With unrivaled expertise in over 185 countries, Velocity Global delivers end-to-end services and best-in-class support to help companies confidently navigate the entire lifecycle of international business. To ensure a compliant, efficient, and flexible international expansion, Velocity Global provides a comprehensive suite of global services that includes International PEO, Entity Setup and Support, Global Talent Acquisition, Immigration, and Consulting.

Visit VelocityGlobal.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter @Velocity_Global.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24aENGLOBAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:22aSTREET CAPITAL : Leading Proxy Advisor Glass Lewis Recommends Street Capital Group Inc. Shareholders Vote “for” the Arrangement with RFA Capital Holdings Inc.
PU
09:22aCHINA GRAND PHARMACEUTICAL AND HEALTHCARE : Announcements and Notices - 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PU
09:22aNEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE : Reports first half 2019 financial results and achieves backlog of $25.6 billion
PU
09:22aSNAP : Introducing Spectacles 3
PU
09:22aCIPHERTRACE Q2 2019 CRYPTOCURRENCY ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING REPORT : Thefts, Scams and Fraud May Exceed $4.26 Billion for the Year
BU
09:22aBENTO FOR BUSINESS : Sending Payments to an Email Address
GL
09:21aKRAKEN ROBOTICS : Awarded $0.5M Contract for SeaVision(R) Sensors
AQ
09:21aRANK HLDG : RANPAK HOLDINGS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:21aThe Stars Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Guidance; Appoints New Independent Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
2PLUS500 LTD : Plus500 shares jump on buyback, new customer additions
3AAREAL BANK : AAREAL BANK GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK IN THE SECOND QUARTER: net interest income remains stable whi..
4HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Cuts Full-Year Growth Outlook; 2Q Earnings Fell
5GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : Media Release of 2019 Q2 & Interim Financial Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group