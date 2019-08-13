Velocity Global : CEO Ben Wright Named Champion of the Year by the CEO World Awards

Velocity Global, the leading provider of global business expansion solutions, proudly announces its CEO, Ben Wright, has been named Champion of the Year in the CEO Achievers category by the CEO World Awards®.

Now in its seventh year, the prestigious CEO World Awards program recognizes the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, corporate social responsibility, and major business milestones, and honors individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

Wright, a first-time entrepreneur, started Velocity Global in 2014 to help companies achieve their global expansion goals. Today, the company offers global expansion services in over 185 countries with more than 130 employees in 10 international offices. Because of the company’s immense growth, Velocity Global ranked #4 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2018—a lifelong dream Wright had when he started the company.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this acknowledgement—especially knowing that the milestones we’ve achieved at Velocity Global are key factors in the selection process,” said Wright. “We have accomplished so much in a short time, and it has been a true team effort. I proudly accept this award on behalf of my colleagues who play a pivotal role in the success of our business.”

Within the community, Wright and Velocity Global employees are avid supporters of First Descents, a non-profit organization that supports young adults battling cancer and multiple sclerosis through guided outdoor adventure programs. Community service is also a big focus for the company as it continues to grow. A team of colleagues recently organized a company-wide philanthropy event, the Velocity Global Day of Service, to celebrate the company’s five-year anniversary and give back to Velocity Global’s 10 communities: Toronto, Yangon, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Singapore, London, Bogotá, Dubai, Bangalore, and its headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

“Ben is an incredible leader, and he is more than deserving of this international recognition,” said Greg Thiessen, CFO of Velocity Global. “He’s extremely passionate about leading this company, giving back to the community, and continuing to be a great role model for the family he has built at Velocity Global.”

Wright has also been named Entrepreneur of the Year by EY for the Mountain Desert Region and CEO of the Year by ColoradoBiz Magazine.

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global is the leading provider of global employment solutions that has reinvented the way companies expand overseas. With unrivaled expertise in over 185 countries, Velocity Global delivers end-to-end services and best-in-class support to help companies confidently navigate the entire lifecycle of international business. To ensure a compliant, efficient, and flexible international expansion, Velocity Global provides a comprehensive suite of global services that includes International PEO, Entity Setup and Support, Global Talent Acquisition, Immigration, and Consulting.

