Velocity Global : Hosts Global Day of Service to Celebrate its Five-Year Anniversary

Velocity Global, the leading provider of global business expansion solutions, is hosting its first-ever Velocity Global Day of Service to celebrate its five-year anniversary. The day will be dedicated to giving back to the 10 communities in which the company has offices: Toronto, Yangon, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Singapore, London, Bogotá, Dubai, Bangalore, and its headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

The volunteer efforts will take place on Thursday, April 4, 2019, and align with Velocity Global’s three service cornerstones: local community, leadership and mentorship, and global good.

More than 30 employees around the globe will be supporting organizations in their respective communities, including NL Cares in Amsterdam and Willing Hearts in Singapore. Additionally, more than 80 employees in Denver will have the opportunity to support one of three local organizations they are passionate about, including Food Bank of the Rockies, A Precious Child, and Project C.U.R.E. Following the day’s activities, Velocity Global plans to host a large celebration to commemorate the company’s noteworthy milestone.

“Our company is not only defined by our clients, team, and culture, but also our promise to continue to give back to organizations that Velocity Global employees care about,” said Ben Wright, CEO of Velocity Global. “We value our local roots, connections to the community, and making a difference in the places we call home.”

Wright founded Velocity Global in April 2014 on five key values that employees live by each and every day: Professionalism, Velocity, Integrity, Empowerment, and Service. The Velocity Global Day of Service will give employees an opportunity to embrace all of these values, while giving back and making a difference in their communities.

In addition to its Global Day of Service, Velocity Global is regularly active with other organizations that hold significant importance to its team and serve as the core of the company’s financial donations and volunteer opportunities. The company recently extended a transformative multi-year financial commitment to First Descents, a Denver-based not-for-profit, to support the development of a new program specifically designed for young adults battling multiple sclerosis. Velocity Global also supports The Cristina M. Weir Foundation, an organization established to honor the life of Velocity Global employee, Cristina Weir, who passed away in 2017.

