Velocity Global : Hosts Global Day of Service to Celebrate its Five-Year Anniversary

Velocity
Global, the leading provider of global business expansion solutions,
is hosting its first-ever Velocity Global Day of Service to celebrate
its five-year anniversary. The day will be dedicated to giving back to
the 10 communities in which the company has offices: Toronto, Yangon,
Amsterdam, Mexico City, Singapore, London, Bogotá, Dubai, Bangalore, and
its headquarters in Denver, Colorado.
The volunteer efforts will take place on Thursday, April 4, 2019, and
align with Velocity Global’s three service cornerstones: local
community, leadership and mentorship, and global good.
More than 30 employees around the globe will be supporting organizations
in their respective communities, including NL Cares in Amsterdam and
Willing Hearts in Singapore. Additionally, more than 80 employees in
Denver will have the opportunity to support one of three local
organizations they are passionate about, including Food Bank of the
Rockies, A Precious Child, and Project C.U.R.E. Following the day’s
activities, Velocity Global plans to host a large celebration to
commemorate the company’s noteworthy milestone.
“Our company is not only defined by our clients, team, and culture, but
also our promise to continue to give back to organizations that Velocity
Global employees care about,” said Ben Wright, CEO of Velocity Global.
“We value our local roots, connections to the community, and making a
difference in the places we call home.”
Wright founded Velocity Global in April 2014 on five key values that
employees live by each and every day: Professionalism, Velocity,
Integrity, Empowerment, and Service. The Velocity Global Day of Service
will give employees an opportunity to embrace all of these values, while
giving back and making a difference in their communities.
In addition to its Global Day of Service, Velocity Global is regularly
active with other organizations that hold significant importance to its
team and serve as the core of the company’s financial donations and
volunteer opportunities. The company recently extended a transformative
multi-year financial commitment to First
Descents, a Denver-based not-for-profit, to support the development
of a new program specifically designed for young adults battling
multiple sclerosis. Velocity Global also supports The
Cristina M. Weir Foundation, an organization established to honor
the life of Velocity Global employee, Cristina Weir, who passed away in
2017.
About Velocity Global:
Velocity Global is the leading provider of global employment solutions
that has reinvented the way companies expand overseas. With unrivaled
expertise in over 185 countries, Velocity Global delivers end-to-end
services and best-in-class support to help companies confidently
navigate the entire lifecycle of international business. To ensure a
compliant, efficient, and flexible international expansion, Velocity
Global provides a comprehensive suite of global services that includes
International PEO, Entity Setup and Support, Global Talent Acquisition,
Immigration, and Consulting.
Visit VelocityGlobal.com
to learn more or follow us on Twitter @Velocity_Global.
