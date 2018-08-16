Velocity Global Ranks Fourth on Inc. 5000's 2018 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Denver, CO, Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Global, the leading provider of global employment services, announced today it is ranked number 4 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the nation's most dynamic segment—small and mid-sized businesses.



CEO Ben Wright started Velocity Global in April 2014 with one goal in mind: help companies expand globally while providing the highest quality of service to its clients and supported employees around the world.



"When I started Velocity Global four years ago, I knew the need for global expansion services was on the rise and I could only hope that the company would grow to become something successful," said Ben Wright. "I always deeply admired the companies who earned their way onto the Inc. 5000 list, and as an entrepreneur, you dream of seeing your name on that list. Finding out that we not only secured a spot but a top-five ranking—in just our first year of eligibility—is something that will forever humble me."



Velocity Global achieved an astounding three-year growth rate of 39,817%, revenue of over $50 million, and today has grown its team to nearly 100 employees across nine international offices, including its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. The company is the first in the industry to provide end-to-end services that help companies expand globally—using one partner.



"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it is unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."



"This award belongs to each and every person who works at Velocity Global, our esteemed advisory board, our amazing clients, and everyone who helped support us along the way," said Wright. "I am grateful and proud of our team; they are the very best people I have ever worked alongside."



The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 list—including Velocity Global—are featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15. Companies are also spotlighted at www.inc.com/inc5000.



About Velocity Global:

Velocity Global is the leading provider of global employment solutions that has reinvented the way companies expand overseas. With unrivaled expertise in over 185 countries, Velocity Global delivers end-to-end services and best-in-class support to help companies confidently navigate the entire lifecycle of international business. To ensure a compliant, efficient, and flexible international expansion, Velocity Global provides a comprehensive suite of global services that includes International PEO, Global Talent Acquisition, Immigration, Payroll, and Consulting services.



