Velocity Health Informatics Chooses Verato As EMPI and Patient Matching Partner

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verato, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based patient matching solutions, announced today that Velocity Health Informatics, Inc., a leading provider of data integration, data quality, and duplicate record remediation services for healthcare organizations, will replace its previous enterprise master patient index (EMPI) and patient matching partner with Verato. The strategic partnership between Velocity and Verato will bring leading edge technologies to bear for healthcare organizations across the country who are seeking to improve health information management and health information exchange to gain a clear picture of their data and of each patient’s health.



Velocity works with healthcare organizations to deploy world-class master data governance, health information management, and data integration services. With experience with some of the largest health delivery systems in the US, as well as health information exchanges, Velocity ensures that high quality data and the correct records are available to key stakeholders to manage costs, support patient care, and ensure quality analytical data.

“We continually evaluate the best software in the industry to help our healthcare clients achieve optimal performance in health information,” said Joe Brisson, CTO of Velocity. “Verato is bringing new capabilities to the identity management market to meet their clients’ needs and can deploy their solutions in weeks, not months and years. Verato and its cloud-based Referential Matching solutions were exactly what we were looking for. Now our customers will be able to deploy patient matching solutions without the costs of on-premises EMPI technologies and with accuracy rates that only Referential Matching solutions can deliver, allowing them to automatically remediate duplicate records that other EMPI technologies miss.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Velocity,” said Jason Bihun, VP of Sales at Verato. “Velocity brings great depth of experience and a forward-thinking mindset to the healthcare organizations with which they work. This strategic partnership will bring a lot of value to Velocity’s existing and future customers to ensure that they have best-in-class health information systems across the board.”

About Verato

Verato offers a cloud-based matching platform that links and matches identities across disparate databases or organizations with the highest accuracy rates in the industry. Verato leverages an extensive self-learning database of U.S. identities as a reference, or universal answer key. And because it is cloud-based, the Verato platform is less expensive, faster to implement, and more scalable than traditional matching technology. Verato is based in McLean, VA. For more information, visit https://verato.com.

About Velocity Health Informatics

Velocity’s mission is to deliver high quality data and correct records needed by key stakeholders to provide care and manage patients. In pursuit of this mission, Velocity provides data integration, record remediation, and data quality services to the nation’s leading healthcare organizations. Velocity’s principals possess extensive healthcare experience in the areas of patient identity management, data quality and interoperability, including EMPI remediation, integration, data quality monitoring, and data conversion. To learn more, visit velocityhii.com.