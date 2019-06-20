Log in
Velocity Ledger Taps HLC and Helical for Cybersecurity

0
06/20/2019

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Velocity Ledger Limited Holdings today announced that it has chosen HLC Cyber Group as the provider of both security technology and information security services for their two wholly owned subsidiaries, VL Financial, Ltd. (“VL Financial”) and Velocity Ledger Technology (Bermuda) Limited (“Velocity Ledger Technology”).  VL Financial is engaged in the application process with the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) to operate a digital asset exchange in Bermuda supporting asset-backed investment and real estate tokens.  Velocity Ledger Technology licenses a private blockchain enabled platform for the generation of tokenized assets, secondary trading and settlement of trades.

HLC delivers information security solutions to the regulated financial services industry, as well as other regulated industries. It operates a leading cyber security management, auditing and enforcement SaaS platform.  

Commenting on the agreement, Julian Jacobsen, President of Velocity Ledger Holdings stated:

“Our regulators and clients expect us to implement information security best practices. The HLC Cyber Group provides a unique blend of exchange-level cybersecurity compliance, digital asset, and practical information security experience.  Their Helical Dashboard has powerful capabilities that simplify automated verification of our security policies across physical and virtual devices, provide actionable intelligence respecting our information security program, and enable robust reporting.”

“We are looking forward to building our partnership with Velocity Ledger, a leader in the digital asset issuance and trading space.  Their commitment to investor and issuer protection extends to ensuring the security of their subscribers and we are excited that they have chosen us to advance that commitment,” stated Anant Naganathan, Executive Director of the HLC Cyber Group.

Velocity Ledger (VL) is a private blockchain enabled platform for the generation of tokenized assets, secondary trading and settlement. VL Financial and Velocity Ledger Technology are the sole wholly-owned subsidiaries of Velocity Ledger Holding Limited, all of which were incorporated in 2018 as Bermuda exempted companies

Helical, Inc. and HLC LLC are part of the HLC Cyber Group, which was founded in early 2014. Helical, Inc. integrates assessment, protection and remediation of information security services into a unified information security management SaaS based platform. HLC Cyber Group’s services and products are deployed by broker dealers, investment advisers, life sciences firms and pharmaceutical companies through-out the United States.

 For further queries:  

https://velocityledger.com/

https://www.hlccyber.com/

https://www.helical-inc.com/ 

Media Contact: Transform PR, velocityledger@transform.pr

Shawn Sloves

CEO

Velocity Ledger Technology

212-804-7503

info@velocityledger.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
