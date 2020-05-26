Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Velocity Solutions Applauds New Interagency Lending Principles for Small-Dollar Loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 10:02am EDT

On May 20, 2020, four of the five primary federal financial regulators issued principles to encourage supervised banks, savings associations, and credit unions to offer responsible small-dollar loans to customers for consumer and small business purposes.

The statement from the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) recognizes the important role that responsibly-offered small-dollar loans can play in helping consumers meet their ongoing needs for credit from temporary cash-flow imbalances, unexpected expenses, or income shortfalls, including during periods of economic stress, natural disasters, or other extraordinary circumstances such as the public health emergency created by COVID-19.

The agencies believe that well-designed small-dollar lending programs can result in successful repayment outcomes that facilitate a customer’s ability to demonstrate positive credit behavior and transition into additional financial products. The new interagency principles state that financial institutions can offer small-dollar loans safely and responsibly by offering programs that reflect these (among other) characteristics:

  • A high percentage of customers successfully repaying their small dollar loans in accordance with original loan terms, which is a key indicator of affordability, eligibility, and appropriate underwriting.
  • Programs could include effectively managed deployment of innovative technology.
  • Such programs can be implemented in-house or through effectively managed third-party relationships, such as fintech partners.
  • Analysis that uses alternative data sources, such as deposit account activity, to assess a customer’s creditworthiness and to effectively manage credit risk. This analysis may facilitate sound underwriting for credit offered to non-mainstream customers or customers temporarily impacted by natural disasters, national emergencies, or economic downturns.
  • Underwriting can also use effectively managed new processes, technologies, and automation to lower the cost of providing responsible small-dollar loans.

“We applaud the four federal financial regulatory agencies for their guidance in providing responsible small-dollar loans, given the urgent need for these types of loans even prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Christopher Leonard, CEO of Velocity Solutions. “We’ve been advocating for these principles at Velocity Solutions for the past several years. We pioneered a new form of short-term, small-dollar lending to provide a vastly less expensive alternative to high-priced loans. Our process automates the underwriting, documentation and funding of these loans using alternative data in the underwriting process, which opens credit accessibility to borrowers that might not otherwise qualify.” Leonard continued, “Velocity’s philosophy encourages fully-amortizing installment loans rather than single-payment loans so that borrowers can get caught up financially and not ensnared in a cycle of debt. And our solution is fully compliant with the guidelines set by the primary federal financial regulatory agencies.”

To learn more about Velocity’s digital lending solutions, and how they are helping financial institutions to provide small-dollar loans to their account holders in accordance with the new interagency guidelines, please visit: https://myvelocity.com/covid19.

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of revenue-driving solutions for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform™ powers all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics and drives revenue, deposits and loans to our client financial institutions.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aSIYATA MOBILE : To Release 2019 Year End Results on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 and Host a Conference Call on Thursday, June 4th, 2020
AQ
10:19aNEXTECH AR : Announces Terms Of AR Contract For American Multinational Technology Company
AQ
10:16aNETFLIX : 'Dark' Season 3 to premiere June 27 on Netflix
AQ
10:16aBasketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman and Pro Player T.J. Cline Partner With Ballogy to Launch Virtual Camps
BU
10:15aFrench restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
RE
10:14aINTERNET OF THINGS INC : . Secures Health Canada Approval to Deploy Breakthrough Fever Detection System, ThermalPass
AQ
10:14aHOW TO PRESERVE BIODIVERSITY : EU policy
AQ
10:14aTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Half Yearly Financial Report
PR
10:14aRegeneron Shares Fall as Partner Sanofi Moves to Sell Stake
DJ
10:14aLARSEN & TOUBRO INFOTECH : LTI Wins 2020 SAP® Pinnacle Award as the Industry Innovation Partner of the Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu
5AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group