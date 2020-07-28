Velocity Solutions : Celebrates 25th Anniversary

On July 28, 2020, Velocity Solutions celebrates its 25th year in business. Velocity is now the leading provider of digital, revenue-driving solutions for community banks and credit unions.

The company got its start in 1995 by serving a limited market in Southeastern NC. Over time, Velocity expanded its coverage to nationwide and relocated the corporate headquarters in 2013 to Fort Lauderdale, FL, while maintaining a 25,000 square-foot operations center in Wilmington, NC. By June 2015, Velocity’s Florida-based team had outgrown their Fort Lauderdale office space and moved into a standalone 7,500 square-foot office building. In 2014, Velocity Solutions opened a Nashville, TN office, adding a new team of Strategic Account Managers in March 2019 after years of managing a steady increase in market growth and demand for digital banking solutions.

“This is an exciting time,” said Christopher Leonard, CEO of Velocity Solutions. “We’ve enjoyed significant growth as a company, we’ve seen changes and trends in the banking marketplace, and we’ve weathered more than a couple storms over the years but have never had a layoff in our history. Our 25th anniversary marks an important milestone in the company’s development, and we are very confident about Velocity’s future growth and prospects. When we finally emerge from this pandemic, we will look forward to an exciting company-wide anniversary celebration!”

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of revenue-driving solutions for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform™ powers all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics and drives revenue, deposits and loans to our client financial institutions.

