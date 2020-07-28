VelocityEHS' Chemical Management Product Wins Top Industry Award by ISHN Readers for Fourth Consecutive Year 

CHICAGO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, has once again been named a top solution by Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN) readers for its MSDSonline Chemical Management solutions. The annual ISHN Readers’ Choice Awards use votes from EHS professionals to determine the most innovative and helpful products in the industry. This is the fourth consecutive year MSDSonline has been recognized.

“EHS professionals constantly turn to our MSDSonline Chemical Management solutions for quicker, easier and more flexible options to help them improve workplace safety, and simplify hazard communication and chemical compliance,” said Mike Flynn, Vice President of Product for VelocityEHS. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for sophisticated yet easy to use solutions, and our MSDSonline system continues to deliver just that.”

VelocityEHS’ comprehensive MSDSonline Chemical Management solutions simplify complex chemical inventory management tasks to give customers greater control over the chemical hazards throughout their organization. Recent system updates made from direct feedback from its thousands of customers improve overall system usability and streamline employee access to SDSs, chemical inventory management – including multilingual GHS workplace labeling – and regulatory reporting compliance. Customers also benefit from enhanced mobile functionality and the system’s SDS / Chemical Management Mobile App , which enables frontline workers to access and manage SDSs and chemical information, with or without internet, in addition to 24-hour Emergency Response Services for SDS back-up access, chemical exposure support, and more.

“Driven by feedback from our customers and backed by decades of product innovation, our system updates provide a more visually intuitive user experience and new tools that make it even easier for today’s increasingly diverse workforce to play a more proactive role in hazardous chemical safety,” said John Damgaard, CEO of VelocityEHS. “We are very proud of this award and look forward to continuing to develop our solutions to help EHS professionals better meet their evolving hazardous chemical management and compliance needs.”

The annual ISHN Readers’ Choice Awards recognize best-in-class health and products and services based on voting by the industry professionals that use them. Visit www.ISHN.com for a complete list of the 2020 winners.

For more information about MSDSonline, visit www.MSDSonline.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 19,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Perth, Western Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

