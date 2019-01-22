Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

VelocityEHS' Humantech Wins Distinguished Award for its Human Resource and Employee Enrichment Practices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 09:16am EST

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is proud to announce that its Ann Arbor, Michigan office — home to its Humantech Ergonomics software solutions — has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation. This is the fourth year VelocityEHS’ Humantech office has received this designation. This award follows the Metro Detroit’s Best and Brightest Company to Work For® award that the office received for the eighth time in August 2018.

VEHS / Humantech Joint Logo


The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

“We’ve worked hard to enrich our culture, and to be among the 512 winning companies is quite an honor. What’s more meaningful, is the validation we have received from our employees and the trust they have in us that we will continue to advance our engagement and workplace practices,” said James Mallon, president of VelocityEHS | Humantech.

“Profitability and stability are essential for businesses in today’s economic climate. Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2018 winners create human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and set standards for every business to aspire toward,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of the National Association of Business Resources. “We are proud to honor this year’s winners and can’t wait to celebrate them in September.”

The companies that have been recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For will be featured in the January online edition of Corp! Magazine and at the National Best and Brightest Summit – Illuminate 2019 awards symposium and gala. The event will be held September 15 to 17 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel. To learn more visit http://thebestandbrightest.com/.

About VelocityEHS | Humantech
For forty years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS’ Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how our Humantech solutions can help you “do ergonomics right,” visit www.humantech.com.

About VelocityEHS
Trusted by more than 13,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, achieving leading scores in the Verdantix 2017 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Oakville, Canada; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Contact: Jennifer Sinkwitts                                                                                                            
VelocityEHS | Humantech
Tel. 734.663.3330 ext. 132                                                             
jsinkwitts@humantech.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:41aM Line Holdings, Inc. Signs a Deal with Reality Star Larry Caputo from TLC's Hit Show, "Long Island Medium," to Develop a New Line of Imported Wine Brands
GL
09:41aMEDIQUANT : 's Success and Growth Strategy in Enterprise Active Archiving Earns the Market Leader a 2019 Northeast Ohio Leading Deal Maker Award
BU
09:39aKEPPEL : Unaudited Results of Keppel DC REIT for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
09:39aDSM AND PROMED PHARMA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP : A match made in drugs and polymers
PU
09:39aAUTOMATED : Positive Profit Alert
PU
09:39aFOURLIS : Document providing Information under L.3401/2005 (article 4 par. 2.f)
PU
09:39aANEKA TAMBANG TBK PT : ANTAM Remain Reached All time High of Ferronickel Production & Sales and Gold Sales
PU
09:39aGESCO AG : Correction of a release from 21/12/2018 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:39aGESCO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
09:39aDEUTSCHE BOERSE : PGGM is the first pension fund manager to centrally clear repos at Eurex
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : UBS sets gloomy tone for Europe's banks
2RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
5INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA PLC : INFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Loan Extensions and Bridging Loan Increase

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.