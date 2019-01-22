VelocityEHS' Humantech Wins Distinguished Award for its Human Resource and Employee Enrichment Practices

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is proud to announce that its Ann Arbor, Michigan office — home to its Humantech Ergonomics software solutions — has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation. This is the fourth year VelocityEHS’ Humantech office has received this designation. This award follows the Metro Detroit’s Best and Brightest Company to Work For® award that the office received for the eighth time in August 2018.



The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

“We’ve worked hard to enrich our culture, and to be among the 512 winning companies is quite an honor. What’s more meaningful, is the validation we have received from our employees and the trust they have in us that we will continue to advance our engagement and workplace practices,” said James Mallon, president of VelocityEHS | Humantech.

“Profitability and stability are essential for businesses in today’s economic climate. Companies that recognize that their employees are the key to their success achieve staying power. Our 2018 winners create human resource standards to ensure employee satisfaction and set standards for every business to aspire toward,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO of the National Association of Business Resources. “We are proud to honor this year’s winners and can’t wait to celebrate them in September.”

The companies that have been recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For will be featured in the January online edition of Corp! Magazine and at the National Best and Brightest Summit – Illuminate 2019 awards symposium and gala. The event will be held September 15 to 17 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel. To learn more visit http://thebestandbrightest.com/.

About VelocityEHS | Humantech

For forty years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS’ Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how our Humantech solutions can help you “do ergonomics right,” visit www.humantech.com.

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 13,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts, achieving leading scores in the Verdantix 2017 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Oakville, Canada; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

